California DMV hit by data breach, possibly exposing 20 months of personal information to hackers

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is alerting drivers of a security breach that may have leaked up to 20 months of sensitive personal information.

A billing contractor, the Seattle-based Automatic Funds Transfer Services, was afflicted by a ransomware attack in early February.

KFSN in Fresno reports that the affected data includes 20 months' worth of California vehicle registration records — including names, addresses, license plate numbers and vehicle identification numbers (VINs) — dating back to at least June 2019.

The DMV assured that other data, including Social Security numbers, immigration status, and birth dates, were not part of the leak.

It is unclear how many individuals' data was affected in the leak. The DMV did not immediately respond to a request for comment from SFGATE.

The DMV has since stopped sharing data with the contractor, and is investigating if the hackers involved have used any information obtained in the attack. Other federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of of Investigations, have been alerted to the leak.

The hack follows a significant DMV breach in late 2019, when thousands of customers' Social Security numbers were made available to government entities who should not have received access, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Internal Revenue Service.