California Dungeness crab season to close early after Central Coast whale entanglements

California’s commercial crab season will be shut down early in the wake of two humpback whale entanglements off the Central Coast, as state fish and wildlife regulators continue to try to balance the safety of federally protected marine life with the operations of an fabled fishery.

The Dungeness crab fleet has until noon April 8 to get all traps and lines out of coastal waters south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line under an order made public Friday by California Director of Fish and Wildlife Chuck Bonham. The traditional closure is June 30.

But most commercial crabbers already have begun gathering their gear, aware of entanglements first reported March 11 near Half Moon Bay and March 19 in Monterey Bay. Both incidents involved California commercial Dungeness crab gear, according to Ryan Bartling, senior environmental scientist specialist with the state Fish and Wildlife.

The fleet, Bartling said, is “a partner in this process.”

“When we alerted them at the end of last week about the entanglements, they jumped into action,” he said. “Immensely helpful.”

That’s not enough for the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity, whose 2017 lawsuit against the state agency prompted new monitoring and risk management rules aimed at protecting blue and humpback whales and pacific leatherback sea turtles. All are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act.

The conservation group continues to push for rapid adoption of still-evolving ropeless gear that could be operated remotely, so traps left on the ocean floor would not need to be tethered to surface buoys by vertical lines.

“It’s devastating to see these new entanglements, and they’re proof that California has to do more to protect whales from crab gear,”Center for Biological Diversity attorney Catherine Kilduff said in a written statement earlier this week. “These beautiful and imperiled animals are icons of our coast, and not a single one should suffer or die from entanglement in fishing lines and traps.

“State officials have taken some important steps, but it’s time to get serious about moving this industry to ropeless, whale-safe gear that can’t maim and kill endangered wildlife,” Kilduff said.

Bartling said the two recent entanglements are believed to have involved juvenile humpbacks that may have overwintered off the coast rather than travel to winter breeding grounds off Baja California or points south.

Wildlife officials and the crab fleet rely on survey flights to scan for signs of whales in the crab fishing zones.

“We’re still seeing very few humpback whales overall, and were not seeing indications that arrivals from Mexico and Central America are actually happening, at least at this point,” Bartling said of two flights in the past week.

The first entangled whale was spotted off shore of Moss Beach by commercial crabbers who reported it to federal authorities, who sent a response crew, Bartling said.

The whale was so snared it could not swim from the area, he said.

The federal crew tried for two days to free it. When they returned on the third day, the whale was gone, its fate unknown, Bartling said.

He said he believed the second whale was reported by a whale watching group in Monterey Bay, about five miles off the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. From its fluke markings, it was determined to be a different animal from the first, but was lost in bad weather, he said.

Wildlife authorities are trying to confirm a potential sighting a couple of days later, though the gear was not visible that time, assuming it was the same whale, Bartling said.

Dick Ogg, vice president of the Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Marketing Association, said only a fraction of the state’s fleet is still fishing crab at this point. But it was important for everyone to mobilize in advance of the inevitable closure to ensure there were no more whale interactions.

“We wanted to be proactive. The fishermen don’t want to have problems. We don’t want to take more chances,” he said.

It also takes time for smaller boats to collect their gear, he said. Some may have permits for 300 or 350 traps and only be able to transport 30 or 40 at a time — in unreliable weather.

“That’s eight trips,” Ogg said. “That means you’re going to have to have eight good days, and that doesn’t happen often.”

The new fishery rules take into account that productive crabbing areas often overlap feeding grounds for migrating whales. That was particularly true from 2014 to 2017, when a marine heat wave shifted whale foraging closer to shore and a toxic algae bloom delayed the 2015-16 crabbing season by more than four months, putting high concentrations of gear in the ocean during the migration and contributing to a spike in entanglements.

The regulations require regular aerial and ocean surveys to check for whale abundance and rare sea turtle sightings. They authorize the state fish and wildlife director to modify fishing opportunity to reduce the threat of interactions when certain assessments are made or entanglements occur.

This season, like the previous two, was opened late because of high whale concentrations to try to avoid problems.

Crescent City fisherman Ben Platt, president of the California Coast Crab Association, the fleet’s drastically improved record in recent years and its readiness to accept season modifications reflects a sincere desire to help problem solve.

“We want to keep our eye on that rather than a couple of unfortunate entanglements that we wish hadn’t happened,” he said.

