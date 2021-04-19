California encourages venues to require proof of vaccination

California health officials have repeatedly said they have no plans to institute COVID-19 vaccine "passports" — digital or paper passes that allow vaccinated residents or those who've tested negative into concerts, baseball games and other sports arenas.

But this month, the state announced reopening rules for indoor live events that give businesses an incentive to demand such proof from ticket holders. Businesses can hold larger events when they verify either of the safeguards.

"Of course, it is a form of a vaccine passport," said Dr. John Swartzberg, a UC Berkeley infectious-disease expert.

That California has not embraced the label is unsurprising, he said.

"What is happening to vaccine passports is the same thing that happened with masks," Swartzberg said. "It has become politicized, and that is really just unfortunate."

As the pandemic continues, vaccination requirements by California employers, colleges and others will probably grow, particularly once the vaccines can be easily obtained and win formal federal government approval. Private companies and medical and education institutions are already working to produce a pass, akin to an airline boarding pass, that could be used digitally or printed out.

"The idea of vaccine verification is very old," said Dr. Christopher A. Longhurst, a professor of pediatrics and chief information officer for UC San Diego Health.

Scores of countries require that travelers carry "yellow cards" verifying inoculation against yellow fever or other diseases. In the United States, children have long been required to be vaccinated to attend schools and camps.

"What is new and different and what is scaring some people is the idea of vaccine verification not for employment or school registration but for daily activities," Longhurst said. "You need to show it more frequently."

UCLA constitutional law professor Eugene Volokh said a vaccine pass might have generated less opposition if it hadn't been dubbed a passport, which is a government-issued document and "makes it sound like the government is controlling your movement."

"Communicable disease creates a special imperative that authorizes things that otherwise people might be skeptical about," said Volokh, one of many legal scholars who says such passes are constitutional. Still, he said, it was not surprising that verification systems might worry some.

"It's just not an American thing to be constantly told, 'Your papers, please,'" he said.

Longhurst and UC San Diego are working with a group called the Vaccination Credential Initiative, which is helping develop a system that aims to produce trustworthy and verifiable copies of COVID-19 vaccination records in digital or paper form.

Whether such passes become widely used will depend in part on public health as well as political leanings. In places where most people are vaccinated and the virus levels are low, it might not make sense, Longhurst said.

"This will really be driven by the market," he said. The U.S. government "is not going to mandate vaccine passports. This is very clear. But other governments will require it, most certainly," particularly for international travel, he said. Israel already has a robust vaccine passport system.

In the U.S., he said, it will take at least two to three more months before a workable, technical standard is developed for health passes.

Dr. Robert Wachter, a professor and chair of the UC San Francisco Department of Medicine, said he anticipated that proof of vaccination would eventually be required to travel or attend certain events.

"If you thought masks were a hot potato," he said, "wait for this one."

Wachter has been fully vaccinated but still won't dine indoors at a restaurant because the vaccines aren't foolproof. If a restaurant ensured all its employees and patrons were vaccinated, Wachter said, he "absolutely" would partake.

Swartzberg said he would pay a premium to fly on an airline that required travelers to show they were vaccinated against COVID-19.

"If I knew a store that said people who come in here have to be vaccinated, I would preferentially go to that store," Swartzberg said.

The 2011 movie "Contagion" presciently displayed vaccine passports, said Longhurst, who also serves as associate chief medical officer for quality and safety at UC San Diego Health. The movie is about a deadly virus that spreads around the globe. Scenes show Americans having to wear wristbands proving vaccination to enter stores.

In real life, the United States has had vaccine verification campaigns to curb smallpox outbreaks. At the turn of the 20th century, proof of vaccinations was required in some places to go to work and school, ride trains and even attend theaters. Health officials often demanded to see a vaccination scar rather than rely on certifications that could be forged.