California fire burns in backcountry of Yosemite as sweltering heat enters forecast

A California fire burning about 8 miles south-east of Yosemite Village was mapped at 167 acres as of Friday evening, officials said.

An aircraft flying over the Red Fire in Yosemite National Park at 6 p.m. on behalf of the state Office of Emergency Services for its Fire Integrated Real-time Intelligence System mapped the burn scar.

OES Intel 12, Aug 12th on the #RedFire, Yosemite National Park. Fire is mapped at 167 acres at 18:04 hours. pic.twitter.com/UT1Qvgi8pQ — FIRIS (@FIRIS) August 13, 2022

The fire is growing as triple digit heat enters the forecast for inland areas of California this weekend.

The National Weather Service said Yosemite Valley is expected to hit 97 degrees on Saturday, 99 on Sunday and 100 degrees on Monday.

The fire started by a lightning strike at 7,800-feet elevation near the Mariposa-Madera county lines on Aug. 4, Yosemite Fire and Aviation Management said.

Photos posted on social media showed wildfire smoke behind Half Dome on Friday.

"Visitors are reporting seeing smoke," Scott Gediman, a spokesperson for the national park, told Clarke Broadcasting. "We're monitoring it. We know about it. It's not any kind of threat. We had a couple of other small starts earlier in the week, and those other starts went out. So, the Red Fire of the lightning strikes is the one that is still going and crews are on it now."

Several small fires sparked this month amid thunderstorms that swept the park as monsoon moisture from the desert Southwest climbed into California.