Subscribe

Firefighters battle wildfires in Santa Clara, Los Angeles counties

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 6, 2020, 1:41PM
Updated 36 minutes ago

GILROY — California firefighters battled large wildfires in Santa Clara and Los Angeles counties on Monday.

A fire that has burned more than 2.3 square miles (5.1 square kilometers) north of Gilroy was 15% contained, and a smaller fire east of Morgan Hill was 80% contained, Cal Fire said.

Weather conditions in that region improved early in the morning, with increasing humidity, decreasing winds and cooling temperatures, the National Weather Service said. But the service warned that fuels remain very dry.

In north Los Angeles County, firefighters gained 30% containment of a 2-square-mile (5.1-square-kilometer) fire near Agua Dulce, but were concerned about a return of weather conditions that spread the flames when it erupted Sunday afternoon.

“The challenge is the fact we’ll again be hot and dry today," said county fire Chief Deputy David R. Richardson.

On Sunday, the fire disrupted travel on State Route 14 and authorities set up an evacuation area where residents were instructed to remain in their cars.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine