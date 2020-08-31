California fires: What to expect in the coming months

California has already had a historic year for wildfires.

So far, 1.66 million acres have burned -- an area five times the size of the city of Los Angeles. Almost no part of the state is untouched. From the Santa Cruz Mountains to Riverside County, the slopes of Mount Hamilton to Napa Valley and the northern Sierra, 15,800 firefighters from as far away as Florida and New Jersey are battling two dozen major fires, many sparked by rare lightning storms two weeks ago.

And although fire crews are finally gaining the upper hand on many, fire experts have a stark message: This year is particularly dry, and the worst could still be to come.

"We're just now approaching the peak of fire season," said Daniel Berlant, a spokesman for Cal Fire, the state's primary firefighting agency.

There are at least two, and potentially three more months left where the risk of huge new fires will continue to grow until the fall rains arrive. And 2020 has already seen the second-most acres burned of any year in modern history, behind only 2018, when 1.97 million acres burned.

"It is so important that we get the public's help," Berlant said. "We have been incredibly busy these last two weeks. These have been Mother Nature-sparked fires. We need people to reduce the risk of human-sparked fires."

An analysis of fall rainfall patterns over the last decade tells the tale.

Using San Francisco as a proxy for Northern California, in seven of the past 10 years, the first significant rainstorm of half an inch or more didn't occur until after Nov. 15. That's 11 weeks from now. In the other three years, the earliest it arrived was Oct. 16. That's seven weeks away.

"We are sort of holding our breath until we get into the rainy season right now," said Jan Null, a meteorologist with Golden Gate Weather Services in Half Moon Bay, who combed through the data.

"Just because the current events are starting to wind down doesn't mean we aren't going to see more fires," he said. "We are heading into what is normally the most dangerous part of fire season."

The past explains the future.

Eight of California's 10 deadliest fires of all time have occurred in October or November, from the Camp fire that killed 85 people in the town of Paradise in 2018 to the Wine Country fires in Napa and Sonoma counties in 2017, to the Oakland Hills fire in 1991.

Similarly, seven of the 10 most destructive fires in California history, measured by the number of homes burned, occurred in October or November.

There are two primary reasons, experts say: lack of rain and strong, dry winds.

Unlike in most other states, it almost never rains in the summer in California. As part of California's Mediterranean climate, most rain ends in April every year, and apart from a few light sprinkles, doesn't begin again in earnest until November. That means by the time October arrives, nearly six months have passed without rain.

As a result, grass, shrubs and trees are usually at their driest condition of the year in October.

Records show that most of California's worst fire seasons, ranked by acres burned, come after the state has had a drier-than-normal winter. Why? More snow falls in the Sierra Nevada in wet winters. The longer it lasts into the summer, the less area there is to burn. And more rain means more moisture in the vegetation.

Unfortunately, this year was a dry winter.

On April 1, the statewide Sierra snowpack was just 54% of its historical average. Last year it was 161%, and California ended up with a below-average fire year, where just 259,148 acres burned statewide.

The same story is true with rainfall. Since Oct. 1, San Francisco has received just 50% of its historic average rainfall, San Jose 49%, Oakland 42% and Sacramento 53%. Los Angeles and San Diego, by contrast, have had a normal rainfall year, getting 101% and 133% of their historic averages.

Simply put, conditions are drier than normal in Northern California, which contributed to the explosive spread of this month's CZU, SCU and LNU fires.

Craig Clements, director of the Fire Weather Research Laboratory at San Jose State University, called the mid-August lightning storms, which caused 12,000 lightning strikes and sparked roughly 700 new fires, a rare event. California hasn't seen anything like it since 2008. People shouldn't read too much into it as a predictor of the rest of the year, he said. Instead, they should look at the broader rainfall patterns, combined with a heatwave much of the state endured just before the fires, and daily measurements, like overnight humidity.

"It's crazy we had so many ignitions all at once," Clements said. "It's apocalyptic for a lot of people. But it was a freak weather event. Let's hope this was the big event for the year."