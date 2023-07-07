California flood victims move toward suing government agencies over ‘preventable disaster’

One resident said he lost “everything” in the January floods that caused widespread damage in California. A pistachio farmer said “there’s no doubt” thousands of his trees aren’t bearing fruit as a result of the floodwaters. A local bakery owner said he spent $20,000 to replace coolers and baking ingredients.

They are just three of the 250 Merced County households and businesses that are taking steps toward suing local and state government entities over what they say was negligence in maintaining the area waterways.

Six months after a series of winter atmospheric rivers brought a deluge of rain that overwhelmed local water infrastructure, causing one creek to breach and flood the entire town of Planada, rural Merced County residents say they want accountability and compensation for the damages they incurred.

“This was a preventable disaster,” said co-lead plaintiff attorney Shant Karnikian. “This is something that these government entities should have been prepared for.”

The individuals have filed claims against the city of Merced, city of Atwater, county of Merced and Merced Irrigation District. Residents also filed claims against the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which they allege prevented local entities from performing essential maintenance work.

This is the required first step before claimants can pursue litigation against public entities under state law. The agencies have 45 days to respond to the claimants before they can pursue their individual cases.

One claim, reviewed by The Fresno Bee, alleges that Merced County, “intentionally, knowingly, carelessly and negligently performed substandard maintenance, operation, control, and repair of the Merced Channels.” Similar claims were filed against the local cities, MID and the state.

Claimants are alleging a number of damages, such as: destruction and loss of private property; cost of mitigation, remediation, repair, and rebuilding property; decreased property value; loss of business assets, livestock, crop, crop yields and loss of business income and revenues; personal injuries and emotional distress; evacuation costs and more.

A state spokesperson for the Department of General Services, the state agency that would have received the claims, did not respond to requests for comment.

Jennifer Flachman, a spokesperson for the city of Merced, said in an email statement to The Bee that the city does not comment on potential litigation. A spokesperson for MID said they’ve received the claims and they are under review. The city of Atwater didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mike North, a spokesperson for Merced County, said in an email statement to The Bee that it is not the county’s practice to comment on potential or pending litigation, but that the county “continues to maintain its razor-sharp focus on helping our communities recover from the unprecedented weather events earlier this year.”

Merced County resident says “we lost everything” in flood

On the morning of January 10, Tony Borba’s wife woke up at 2:30 a.m., looked out the window and saw water across their two-acre property. She woke up Borba to alert him.

“As I was getting up, the water was coming in my front door,” said Borba, a resident of the unincorporated Merced County community of McSwain. He is one of the claimants pursuing litigation.

He had to act fast to transport his adult son with disabilities to another son’s home in Atwater.

“My first thought was to get him out,” he said. Borba helped get his son into his wheelchair, and then went to fetch the van in the carport, and saw “the water was already coming up through it.”

“If I hadn’t gotten him out (right then),” he said, “I don’t know what I would’ve done to get him out, because I can’t carry him.”

Borba said it took five months to repair his home from the damage, and estimates he spent nearly $200,000 on repairs and new furniture. He said the Federal Emergency Management Agency offered him $10,000 on the condition that he purchase flood insurance for the rest of his life. But he declined the help.

Now, he’s filing a claim, “to try to get my money that I put into the house back,” he said. “That’s my main concern.”

Another claimant, John McCorry – a pistachio farmer whose family has been farming in the Valley since the 1880s – said the floodwaters devastated about half of his 10,000 trees, which he grows on a hundred acres of farmland east of Planada.

“It’s pretty obvious, even to an untrained eye,” he said.

About 40% of his land flooded during January’s rains, McCorry said, a situation he says should have been preventable if there had been better maintenance of the creeks.