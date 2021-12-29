California gets more snow, rain before New Year's break

LOS ANGELES — More snow and rain fell on California on Wednesday, causing travel disruptions on mountain routes and raising the risk of debris flows from wildfire burn scars.

Major highways through the snow-blanketed Sierra Nevada remained open, but chain requirements were in effect in many areas.

Caltrans said snowplows were working around the clock and urged people to avoid all but essential travel in the Sierra.

Among staggering snowfall totals in the Sierra, the Northstar resort at Lake Tahoe reported 135 inches since Dec. 21.

On the scenic central coast, often-troubled Highway 1 was closed by a slide in San Luis Obispo County.

In Southern California, residents were urged to voluntarily leave three canyons in the Santa Ana Mountains in advance of the rain. The December 2020 Bond Fire burned away vegetation and this year’s rains have triggered repeated evacuations.

A flood watch was posted for much of the region from just south of Los Angeles County to San Diego and inland. Winter storm warnings were issued for many Southern California mountain ranges.

The Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park closed Wednesday due to the weather.

Forecasts called for California weather to generally dry out for the New Year's weekend before more storminess next week.