California Gov. Newsom gives timeline for when vaccine will be available to all

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that every adult in the state should be able to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment before the end of April, which is in line with President Joe Biden's directive for states to hit this milestone before May 1.

While speaking at a press conference in San Francisco Friday, Newsom predicted an exponential increase in supply.

"We're anticipating within five-and-a-half weeks where we can eliminate all of the tiering, so to speak, and make available vaccines to everybody across the spectrum because supply will exponentially increase," he said.

The state is currently vaccinating residents over the age of 65, residents with severe medical conditions and employees in certain sectors including food, education and health care. Eligibility last expanded on Monday,when adults with certain conditions became eligible to book appointments.

Solano County has expanded eligibility even further, offering vaccinations for those aged 50 and older.