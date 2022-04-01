California Gov. Newsom heads south on spring break

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his family are leaving the state, and the country, for a vacation.

The governor's office announced that the Newsom family is heading to Central and South America, though it was not specified which countries the governor and his family specifically would be visiting.

According to Erin Mellon, Newsom's communications director, Newsom made a commitment to his children that after two years of having vacations deferred by the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires and a recall election, that they would take a family trip for spring break this year.

The governor's office did not release any further details on the trip, citing security concerns.

According to Mellon, Newsom will remain in regular contact with staff and legislative leaders as necessary, and he will return to the state by the time the Legislature comes back from its spring break. A separate statement from the governor's office said he would return to the state on April 12.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will serve as acting governor while Newsom is out of state.

At least one California lawmaker responded to news that Newsom has gone on vacation.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, who unsuccessfully ran to become governor in the recall election, tweeted on Thursday morning, "Newsom has relinquished the governorship for two weeks to vacation in Central America. I call on Acting Governor Kounalakis to end the State of Emergency."

Though Republicans tried earlier in March to force a legislative end to the pandemic state of emergency, Democratic lawmakers out-voted them to block the resolution.

Provisions of the emergency order are set to expire on Thursday and on June 30.

