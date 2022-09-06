California Gov. Newsom signs bill that could keep Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open past closure date

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Friday a measure that will allow California’s last nuclear plant, Diablo Canyon, to stay open past 2025 — its long-anticipated closure date.

The bill, which was approved by legislators early Thursday morning, will keep the plant open until 2030 at the latest. It also allows for the state to loan Pacific Gas and Electric, which runs Diablo Canyon, up to $1.4 billion to continue operations.

The signing comes after weeks of lobbying to extend the life of the plant as a way to bolster California’s power grid in the future. Newsom aides told lawmakers they were concerned about the state’s ability to meet demand without it. Located in San Luis Obispo County, Diablo Canyon is California’s last operating nuclear plant and accounts for about 8.5% of all power generated by the state.

The bill was one of several environmental measures that Newsom pressed lawmakers to pass in the final weeks of their session. Other bills awaiting Newsom’s signature include one that legally binds the state to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by no later than 2045. Another would create a buffer zone between new oil and gas wells and schools, homes and hospitals.

As California braced for a record bout of brutal heat and the possibility of rolling power outages over the Labor Day holiday, Newsom praised lawmakers.

“Climate change is causing unprecedented stress on California’s energy system and I appreciate the Legislature’s action to maintain energy reliability as the state accelerates the transition to clean energy,” said in a statement.

The bill requires PG&E to “take all steps necessary” to repay loaned money it receives and the company said Friday that it had applied for federal funding.

“We will do our part to help the state achieve its energy reliability and decarbonization goals, while continuing to run one of the top performing plants in the country,” PG&E CEO Patti Poppe said in a statement.

When Newsom introduced a draft proposal to potentially continue the plant’s operations two weeks ago, it drew criticism from environmental groups that had worked to close Diablo Canyon years prior.

Erich Pica, President at Friends of the Earth U.S., called Newsom’s decision to try to keep the plant open longer “reckless beyond belief.”

Opponents of extending its lifespan said they were concerned doing so would take away from efforts to develop other renewable energy sources. They also questioned the plant’s ability to withstand an earthquake.

The new law makes $1 billion available to support projects that help increase the state’s available clean energy resources. It also requires PG&E to conduct an updated seismic assessment of the plant.

Even with the opposition and frustration from some lawmakers about the last-minute push for such a major decision, the measure sailed through the legislature.