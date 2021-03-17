California Gov. Newsom tells 'The View' he's worried about the impending recall

All but certain to face a recall election sometime later this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom went on ABC's "The View" Tuesday morning and stated he's worried about his current situation.

The governor, who has declined to discuss the recall with California-based reporters, sought the refuge of "The View's" Democrat-friendly hosts.

"I want to know, as a former Californian person, what this is really about?" co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked. "Because I think you've done a pretty damn good job in this gigantic state of keeping it together in circumstances where you didn't get a lot of help. So what is this really about and are you concerned?"

"I appreciate that," Newsom replied to Goldberg before panning the recall efforts as antithetical to "California values."

Later in his appearance, the governor noted that the signature math does not look good for him.

"Am I worried about it? Of course I'm worried about it," he said. "... We're taking it seriously, I have to do my job every single day but I'm going to fight this thing because I'm going to fight for California values and the things I hold dear."

The only line of difficult questioning came from co-host Meghan McCain, who noted the fact that California has the second-highest unemployment rate in the country and asked about Californians fleeing the state.

After touting the number of "scientists, engineers and researchers" in California, Newsom tied the higher-than-normal unemployment rate to California's battered tourism industry.

"As it relates to the unemployment rate, you're absolutely right, it's stubborn and it's consistent with other high-tourism states like Hawaii and others," he said. "... But I don't think we're going to come back — we're going to come roaring back, and I assure you if we talk again in six months we'll be in a completely different place."

The governor also took questions about fellow embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo as well as plans to nominate a Black woman should Sen. Dianne Feinstein retire.

You can watch Newsom's responses in the videos above.