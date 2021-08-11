California Gov. Newsom expected to announce COVID-19 vaccine requirements for teachers, school staff

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce a requirement Wednesday that all teachers and school-based staff present proof of vaccination or submit to regular COVID-19 testing.

The anticipated requirement, first reported by POLITICO California Tuesday night, will be the first state-issued mandate for teachers to be vaccinated in the country.

Several of California’s largest school districts, including San Francisco Unified and Long Beach, had already instated vaccine requirements with regular testing as the alternative. Los Angeles Unified School District announced an even stricter plan that requires all teachers and staff to be tested regularly, regardless of vaccination status.

Prior to Wednesday, no Sonoma County school district had announced a vaccine requirement for either staff or students.

In a webinar for parents hosted Tuesday evening, though, Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington estimated that about 85% of school staff in the county are vaccinated.

Newsom will make his announcement around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday from an Alameda County elementary school, his press office said.

Watch the announcement at bit.ly/37C0WUq:

