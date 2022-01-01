California Highway Patrol enacts maximum New Year’s enforcement period

To encourage safe travel and help usher in the new year, the California Highway Patrol began a maximum enforcement period starting at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, and running through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

“Heading into the new year, the mission of the CHP is unchanged to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a release. “Together, with the public’s commitment to safe and sober driving, our officers will continue to work to make California’s roadways safe for all who use them.”

The Santa Rosa California Highway Patrol pledged to be “out there working hard to get you on your way so you can focus on the more important things.”

This year more than ever, the safest New Year’s Eve is one spent at home, the CHP said.

To help bolster its holiday traffic safety effort, the CHP will partner with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and state patrols throughout the West for the “Drive High, get a DUI,” campaign.

At least three people were killed in crashes in California during the previous New Year’s maximum enforcement period, according to a news release. During that 30-hour traffic safety effort, the CHP made 491 arrests for driving under the influence.

A first DUI conviction can cost offenders $390 to $1,000 in fines as well as “penalty assessments” that can substantially increase the amount they have to pay.

