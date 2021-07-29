CHP investigating Novato crash that killed Santa Rosa man

Authorities are continuing to investigate a Marin County crash that killed an 18-year-old Santa Rosa man early Wednesday and are searching for three suspects, including the driver, who fled the car involved in the crash.

Agustin Rojas-Rodriguez was found unconscious in the backseat of a Toyota Avalon that had fled from California Highway Patrol officers following a speeding stop. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene of the crash just south of Novato, according to authorities.

The driver of the car, and two other passengers had all ran off at separate points during the incident and have not been arrested, CHP Marin Officer Andrew Barclay said Thursday.

CHP officers stopped the car for speeding on the Lucas Valley Road off-ramp off Highway 101 around 1:45 a.m. After the stop, two of the car’s passengers ran from the car, Barclay said.

Two officers “began to give chase,” to the men on foot, according to a press release by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. As they did so, the driver of the Toyota drove off.

Officers returned to their vehicle and pursued the Toyota, but the car had disappeared from sight by the time they returned to the freeway. While looking for the car, the officers saw a plume of dust at the end of the Bel Marin Keys off-ramp.

The dust turned out to be the Toyota, which had major damage after crashing into a traffic light utility pole, according to law enforcement.

A Marin County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on the scene first and found the vehicle, but the driver had also fled the scene.

Officers attempted to provide life-saving aid to Rojas-Rodriguez but were unable to revive him.

