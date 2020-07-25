California hits grim milestones this week, with over 435,000 infected with COVID-19

The highest death toll reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

The highest increase of infections reported in a single day.

More COVID-19 cases than any other state.

This week, California hit several grim milestones in its battle against the coronavirus. The troubling news comes as the number of people infected by the virus soars, and the number of people requiring hospital care steadily ticks upward in the state and across the country.

Over 435,000 Californians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, according to the latest state public health data released Friday morning, compared to over 410,000 in New York. (California also has the largest state population in the country.) More than 9,700 new cases in California were reported out Friday alone.

On Wednesday, California reported a record-setting 12,807 new cases in one day. And for the second day in a row, California announced its highest single-day death toll thus far: On Friday the state reported 159 more people were killed by the virus, bringing the total death toll to 8,186.

At least 6,950 people are in a hospital bed with COVID-19 and about 29% of them are receiving intensive care, according to state public health data released Friday morning. The number of people hospitalized with the virus is likely higher than that, because historical data from 23 facilities was not included in the state's daily release because of a reporting issue.

Nearly two weeks ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced sweeping shutdowns across the state on businesses and schools to slow the record-breaking number of infections and hospitalizations.

That announcement joined a host of existing restrictions in the state meant to curtail the spread: Californians are prohibited from non-essential gatherings, and are strongly encouraged not to travel long distances from home to avoid the spread of the virus. Other state mandates, like requiring masks in public, are also still in effect.

But local health officials on the ground say that not everyone has been following public health orders, and enforcement can be tricky. Sacramento County health officials have said that family and friend gatherings appear to drive many of the recent infections locally. Other counties are continuing to see outbreaks at residential care facilities, prisons and industrial workplaces.

State and local health officials say if shutdowns have their intended effect, the state could see the growth of COVID-19 numbers slow down starting next week.

$600 unemployment payments are ending -- will they return?

That extra $600 weekly payment for unemployed workers Congress allocated in March ends on Saturday, and no one knows when at least a portion of that payment may return.

That means the maximum benefit in California will revert back to $450 next week, instead of the $1,050 those unemployed workers earning the maximum have received weekly since the end of March.

Even if and when a replacement for the $600 is approved, it could be weeks before people see another extra payment.

"Any change to the $600 would require a fair amount of lead time for states to implement," said Jesse Rothstein, faculty director of the nonpartisan California Policy Lab at Berkeley.

The delay means that hundreds of thousands of people could fall below the poverty line, suggests a study from the California Policy Lab.

The House in May voted to extend the $600 benefit through January. The Republican-run Senate balked, and has been in talks with the White House this week about an alternative. The Trump administration has suggested a system where 70% of wages would be replaced up to a certain level, as part of a broader economic relief package. Republican estimates are that such a plan could mean an extra $200 or so a week.

GOP negotiators have been unable to agree, however, and postponed unveiling their plan until next week.

Yolo County issues mandatory isolation, quarantine orders

Yolo County is now requiring any person who tests positive for COVID-19 to isolate at home for 10 days, and notify people they've been in recent close contact with that they must stay home as well.

If a person tests positive, or a person has been knowingly exposed to the virus, "compliance with COVID-19 isolation and quarantine requirements is vital" to curb the spread of the virus, county officials said in a press release Friday.

County officials say they have "identified instances" where people have tested positive or have been exposed to the coronavirus and are continuing to go out in the community.

"This hinders contact tracing efforts and threatens the overall health and safety of the community," the county said.