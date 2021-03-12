Subscribe

California hits vaccine benchmark, paving the way for Sonoma County to reopen more businesses

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 12, 2021, 1:39PM
Updated 26 minutes ago

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County here.

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

After more than seven months in the most restrictive tier of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan, Sonoma County finally gets to further reopen and expand business operations on Sunday.

The news was announced Friday afternoon by state and local health officials, after California had had reached a key vaccination milestone -- getting shots in the arms of 2 million of the state’s poorest residents. Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of health and human services, confirmed Sonoma and 12 other counties are now eligible to resume more business and public activities.

Hitting that threshold triggered a state reassessment of the county’s progress curtailing coronavirus transmission and made it easier for the county to qualify to advance from the most restrictive purple tier of the state’s four-part community reopening plan.

“It’s a really positive thing for the county, and everybody’s been waiting for some of the things that will be allowed under the red tier,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer. “I also think it’s the right time because our case rate numbers are dropping.”

The county has been stuck in the purple tier, reserved for those areas among California’s 58 counties with widespread COVID-19 circulation, since the state launched its Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening road map in late August.

Exiting the purple tier will allow local restaurants to resume indoor dining at 25% customer capacity and several other businesses could expand operations. For example, gyms could resume workouts inside at 10% capacity and grocery stores could expand from 50% to full capacity.

“The move to the red tier is the most hopeful news that our community has received in a long time. But now is not the time to let up. We need to continue to be smart and safe,” said Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

“That means wearing our masks, avoiding large gatherings and, most of all, getting tested. Getting tested is one of the best tools we have at our disposal to control the spread of the virus and to further reopen our economy.”

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide vaccine push into the most impoverished California neighborhoods — home to 8 million residents. State officials said that as soon as COVID-19 inoculations in disadvantaged communities reached 2 million doses, they would make the key viral transmission benchmark for reopening slightly easier.

Since the 2 million vaccination threshold is reached, a county in the purple tier like Sonoma needs a daily virus infection rate no higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, up from the previous requirement of 7. Sonoma County’s case rate Tuesday — the latest weekly assessment by the state — sat at 9, and the adjusted level was 8.2 per 100,000, which would qualify the county to expand community reopening as long as its virus test positivity rates don’t jump.

Sonoma County has been on the cusp of expanded reopening for a couple of weeks.

For local residents and businesses alike, the stiff restrictions have been painful. There’s continued isolation and at-home virtual education for most students and massive financial hemorrhaging at many companies.

Peter Rumble, CEO of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, said said many businesses are ready to reopen further, a move that is likely to increase employment opportunities and bring back some workers who were laid off due to pandemic restrictions and closures.

But Rumble said it’s only a first step and he also warned against overzealous reactions to the news.

“It’s fantastic, it’s fantastic, but we’re still in the red and we still need to be really cautious about the precautions we need to take,” he said. “The worst thing that we could do now is fall back into the purple through irresponsible behavior.”

In addition to the benefit to some businesses, moving into the red tier allows schools in all grades transitional kindergarten through 12 to reopen with certain conditions and modification to in-person instruction.

Rumble said businesses have had a lot of time to get ready for this day and many are eager to reopen.

The Parkpoint Health Club in Healdsburg will open its doors for indoor workouts on Sunday, said Jennifer Anderson Couch, general manager of the company’s three locations. Parkpoint Health Club Sonoma and Santa Rosa will open the following day, allowing up to 10% capacity, as outlined by the state.

“It will be really, almost to the day, a full year since this impacted our business,” Anderson Couch said. “We are so excited to see people in the club.”

The campuses have been open for outdoor workouts and lap swimming in the pools for several months of the past year. But some people have still stuck to virtual workouts, and Anderson Couch said she foresees those offerings sticking around even as more people become vaccinated and the pandemic eases.

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County here.

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

“It has really turned our business upside down,” she said. “As we’ve anticipated opening, we’ve been really looking at it as if it is a new business.”

For other businesses, Sonoma County’s transition into the red tier will not immediately spur changes to their day-to-day operations.

Toraj Soltani, owner of Mac’s Deli and Café in downtown Santa Rosa, said it will likely take a few days before his restaurant will open its doors to seat patrons indoors. He’ll need the time to replenish his staff, after laying off or furloughing several employees while offering only takeout, or outdoor dining when the weather allowed.

“We’ll probably need most of next week to even figure out who wants to work and what kind of staff we can assemble. Also to get our regular supply chain going again,” Soltani said. “It’s not going to be like a shotgun thing.”

Santa Rosa Cinemas will likely take until the end of March to prepare to welcome movie-goers back into the theater, said managing partner Daniel Tocchini.

During that time, he said, staff will check all equipment, including projectors, and make sure all the theaters are cleaned. Employees will also be trained to run an in-theater experience that keeps social distancing and mask wearing the norm.

Online ticket booking, a pre-pandemic shift, will help people avoid lines at the box office. So will the 25% maximum capacity allowed by the state for counties in the red tier.

“It’s exciting that we’re gonna get started again,” Tocchini said. In a long career of managing local theaters – the family business – he’s seen a plenty of tough years.

“But nothing like this,” he said.

In Sebastopol, the Rialto Cinemas theater will collect feedback from the community before making a decision about when to re-open, said Ky J. Boyd, director.

The survey is available on the front page of the theater website, and Boyd said “anyone and everyone” is welcome to submit comments.

“There’s just been a lot of changes and we wanted to really take a scientific look at where people’s attitudes and perceptions have changed and where they haven’t to make an informed decision,” he said.

Highlighting the need for continued vigilence during the pandemic, Mase pointed out that back in the fall many Bay Area counties had entered less restrictive tiers only to see their case rates spike after reopening businesses and activities. But situation is a little different today, she said.

“Now we have the vaccine, so that is going to help us keep the case rate down because transmission is going to be lower amongst vaccinated people,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette