California hits vaccine benchmark, paving the way for Sonoma County to reopen more businesses

After more than seven months in the most restrictive tier of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan, Sonoma County finally gets to further reopen and expand business operations on Sunday.

The news was announced Friday afternoon by state and local health officials, after California had had reached a key vaccination milestone -- getting shots in the arms of 2 million of the state’s poorest residents. Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of health and human services, confirmed Sonoma and 12 other counties are now eligible to resume more business and public activities.

Hitting that threshold triggered a state reassessment of the county’s progress curtailing coronavirus transmission and made it easier for the county to qualify to advance from the most restrictive purple tier of the state’s four-part community reopening plan.

“It’s a really positive thing for the county, and everybody’s been waiting for some of the things that will be allowed under the red tier,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer. “I also think it’s the right time because our case rate numbers are dropping.”

The county has been stuck in the purple tier, reserved for those areas among California’s 58 counties with widespread COVID-19 circulation, since the state launched its Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening road map in late August.

Exiting the purple tier will allow local restaurants to resume indoor dining at 25% customer capacity and several other businesses could expand operations. For example, gyms could resume workouts inside at 10% capacity and grocery stores could expand from 50% to full capacity.

“The move to the red tier is the most hopeful news that our community has received in a long time. But now is not the time to let up. We need to continue to be smart and safe,” said Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

“That means wearing our masks, avoiding large gatherings and, most of all, getting tested. Getting tested is one of the best tools we have at our disposal to control the spread of the virus and to further reopen our economy.”

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide vaccine push into the most impoverished California neighborhoods — home to 8 million residents. State officials said that as soon as COVID-19 inoculations in disadvantaged communities reached 2 million doses, they would make the key viral transmission benchmark for reopening slightly easier.

Since the 2 million vaccination threshold is reached, a county in the purple tier like Sonoma needs a daily virus infection rate no higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, up from the previous requirement of 7. Sonoma County’s case rate Tuesday — the latest weekly assessment by the state — sat at 9, and the adjusted level was 8.2 per 100,000, which would qualify the county to expand community reopening as long as its virus test positivity rates don’t jump.

Sonoma County has been on the cusp of expanded reopening for a couple of weeks.

For local residents and businesses alike, the stiff restrictions have been painful. There’s continued isolation and at-home virtual education for most students and massive financial hemorrhaging at many companies.

Peter Rumble, CEO of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, said said many businesses are ready to reopen further, a move that is likely to increase employment opportunities and bring back some workers who were laid off due to pandemic restrictions and closures.

But Rumble said it’s only a first step and he also warned against overzealous reactions to the news.

“It’s fantastic, it’s fantastic, but we’re still in the red and we still need to be really cautious about the precautions we need to take,” he said. “The worst thing that we could do now is fall back into the purple through irresponsible behavior.”

In addition to the benefit to some businesses, moving into the red tier allows schools in all grades transitional kindergarten through 12 to reopen with certain conditions and modification to in-person instruction.

Rumble said businesses have had a lot of time to get ready for this day and many are eager to reopen.

The Parkpoint Health Club in Healdsburg will open its doors for indoor workouts on Sunday, said Jennifer Anderson Couch, general manager of the company’s three locations. Parkpoint Health Club Sonoma and Santa Rosa will open the following day, allowing up to 10% capacity, as outlined by the state.

“It will be really, almost to the day, a full year since this impacted our business,” Anderson Couch said. “We are so excited to see people in the club.”

The campuses have been open for outdoor workouts and lap swimming in the pools for several months of the past year. But some people have still stuck to virtual workouts, and Anderson Couch said she foresees those offerings sticking around even as more people become vaccinated and the pandemic eases.