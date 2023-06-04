California is investigating who sent 16 migrants from Texas to doorstep of Sacramento diocese

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento on Friday received some unexpected visitors: 16 migrants from South America who had been flown in on a private chartered jet from New Mexico after being trans

ported from the border town of El Paso without any coordination with the church or with California authorities.

Their arrival on the diocese's doorstep, for which no politician or organization has yet to publicly claim responsibility, adds fuel to a controversy over similar ploys by conservative politicians in Republican-led states.

They and their supporters have said the efforts are aimed at raising awareness of the influx of migrants over the southern border and bringing the issue to the doorsteps of authorities in states led by Democrats. Opponents describe the moves as cruel political stunts that use immigrants as pawns and leave them many miles from family, resources and even the courthouses where they are often expected to appear to plead their cases for asylum.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said in a statement that he and Democratic Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta on Saturday met with more than 12 of the migrants, who "were transported from Texas to New Mexico before being flown by private chartered jet to Sacramento and dumped on the doorstep of a local church without any advance warning."

Newsom added that his office and the California Department of Justice are working together "to investigate the circumstances around who paid for the group's travel and whether the individuals orchestrating this trip misled anyone with false promises or have violated any criminal laws, including kidnapping."

Bonta confirmed that his office is "investigating the circumstances by which these individuals were brought to California" in a statement Saturday.

"We are also evaluating potential criminal or civil action against those who transported or arranged for the transport of these vulnerable immigrants," he added. "While this is still under investigation, we can confirm these individuals were in possession of documentation purporting to be from the government of the State of Florida."

The situation in Sacramento is playing out against a backdrop of intense national debate over how to handle the influx of migrants who enter the U.S. across the Mexican border each year. That debate has come to a head in response to similar efforts championed and supported by Republican governors such as Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida that have displaced thousands of migrants and generated widespread controversy in recent years.

In September, Abbott bused about 100 migrants to Washington, D.C., where they were dropped off outside the Naval Observatory, the home of Vice President Kamala Harris. That same month, DeSantis — who is now a top contender for the GOP presidential nomination — sent a group of migrants to Martha's Vineyard, a wealthy liberal haven off the coast of Massachusetts.

Neither governor's office responded immediately to requests for comment Saturday evening.

Newsom has made a habit of attacking DeSantis and Abbott over a host of issues that divide the nation, routinely blasting their stance on immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, gun control and abortion. He launched a political action committee this year aimed at supporting Democrats running in red states. In a video announcing the effort, Newsom said "authoritarian leaders" are a problem for the country as images of DeSantis and Abbott flash across the screen.

Jaime Soto, bishop of the Diocese of Sacramento, said in a statement Saturday that the diocese is working with other groups to help the new arrivals.

"The urgency to respond was heard by Catholics and people of goodwill," he said. "We are thankful to our partner organizations who took up the holy work of hospitality, dedicating their time and resources to ensure that every migrant did not feel alone and abandoned."

Exactly who orchestrated the transportation of the desperate migrants —which routed them from El Paso to New Mexico and then to Sacramento — is unknown. Something similar happened last year, when eight Venezuelan migrants were flown from Texas to Sacramento.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg called for an investigation into the latest incident in a Saturday statement.

"Human trafficking is not only despicable; it's a felony. … Whoever is behind this must answer the following: Is there anything more cruel than using scared human beings to score cheap political points?" he said.

Steinberg's statement made clear that the city will continue to be a welcoming place for disadvantaged people like the 16 migrants who arrived there Friday.

"Sacramento represents the best of American values," he said. "We always welcome 'the tired, the poor, and the huddled masses,' and we always will."