California isn't ordering CHP to get vaccinated

California state workers have to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly tests per a governor's order. But in another West Coast blue state, workers are quitting over a more restrictive policy.

In Washington, nearly 130 people left their jobs after the deadline for state employees to either be vaccinated or receive an exemption passed on Monday, according to the News Tribune. The Washington State Patrol announced Tuesday 67 troopers, six sergeants, one captain and 53 civil servants would be leaving the agency for not complying with the order.

Despite those departures, Washington's state government boasts a high rate of vaccination: More than 90% of state workers have been vaccinated, according to Gov. Jay Inslee's office. And the Seattle Times reported 93% of WSP employees had been vaccinated.

That's not the case in California.

According to data from the state human resources department, only 62% of state workers were vaccinated as of Oct. 7.

For California Highway Patrol, that number is even lower — the agency said recently 52% of its staff had been vaccinated. That's in spite of the fact that Gov. Gavin Newsom's less stringent order, which allows employees to submit weekly proof of a negative test instead of receiving the vaccine, has been in effect since Aug. 2.

The CHP did not immediately respond to the Bee's request for updated vaccination data and questions regarding whether patrol staff quit over Newsom's mandate.

Across the country, law enforcement agents have resisted vaccine mandates in large numbers.

More than 4,500 Chicago Police Department employees refused to submit their vaccination status. Employees who fail to submit their status won't get paid, and could get fired. And in Massachusetts, where the governor's vaccine mandate went into effect Monday, union officials said at least 150 police officers resigned or submitted paperwork to resign.