California issues largest COVID-19 penalty to San Quentin State Prison after deadly outbreak

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — San Quentin State Prison faces California’s single largest penalty yet over workplace safety violations contributing to the spread of COVID-19, the state announced on Thursday.

The prison faces a $421,880 fine stemming from a June inspection by regulators from Division of Occupational Safety and Health, also known as Cal/OSHA.

Cal/OSHA also handed a $39,600 penalty to Avenal State Prison for violations that were found following inspections that occurred as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak there.

The citations come just days after the state Office of the Inspector General released a scathing report, criticizing the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and California Correctional Health Care Services for risking the lives of thousands of inmates and prison staff by rushing the transfer of dozens of medically vulnerable inmates to two facilities, one of which was San Quentin.

By the end of August, more than 2,230 San Quentin inmates and nearly 280 staff members had become infected with COVID-19; 28 inmates and one staff member died from complications related to the virus, according to the inspector general report.

The Cal/OSHA inspection of San Quentin echoed some of the Inspector General findings, such as that the prison failed to isolate newly arrived inmates who might have been exposed to COVID-19.

“Cal/OSHA determined that San Quentin staff were not provided adequate training or equipment for working with COVID-19 infected individuals, and employees who had been exposed to COVID-19 positive inmates were not provided proper medical services, including testing, contact tracing and referrals to physicians or other licensed health care professionals,” according to a division statement.

Avenal State Prison, meanwhile, failed to maintain an effective aerosol transmissible diseases control exposure program, had an inadequate written respiratory protection plan and failed to implement or enforce work practice controls to minimize COVID-19 exposure among employees, the statement said.

Behind San Quentin, the largest Cal-OSHA penalties related to COVID-19 went to a Southern California frozen food manufacturer and a staffing agency that supports it.

Cal/OSHA handed $225,075 in fines to Overhill Farms, the manufacturer, in September. JobSource North America, the staffing agency connected to Overhill Farms, received fines totaling $214,080. The companies can appeal the fines.

The corrections department released a statement in response to the citation.

“San Quentin State Prison has made many improvements and already remedied several of the citations in the eight months since Cal/OSHA visited the institution. The visits took place last June and July, and we have worked with Cal/OSHA representatives throughout the pandemic to ensure regulations were met and concerns addressed expeditiously,” the statement reads in part.

The department listed several steps that it has taken to comply with Cal/OSHA requirements, including ensuring adequate personal protective equipment was provided to employees, that staff and inmates were provided N-95 masks, and that the department has completed an aerosol transmissible diseases exposure control plan for which staff have been trained.

“We will continue to work with public health, health care, and workplace safety experts to improve processes throughout the pandemic, as our top priority is to keep all those who live and work in our state prisons safe,” the statement reads.

Regarding the Avenal State Prison citations, the department said in a statement that it is reviewing the information to ensure that Avenal and all state prisons are compliant with workplace safety requirements.

“The citations are a result of visits by Cal/OSHA to Avenal in July and August, since that time CDCR has provided further instruction to staff regarding requirements for the Respiratory Protection Program, including mandatory fit-testing, frequently asked questions, and training for staff on proper personal protective equipment use. Additionally, Avenal State Prison has reviewed its Aerosol Transmissible Disease exposure control plan and updated necessary protocols to address the violations,” the statement said.