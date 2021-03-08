California launches a way any resident can become COVID-19 vaccine eligible by volunteering

The state of California launched a new program Friday that gives the residents the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by volunteering to help get others inoculated at sites across the state.

MyTurnVolunteer is an online tool that allows you to look for clinics and mass vaccine sites seeking help based on your ZIP code.

"If you sign up on the tool, you'll be able to register for a general support or medical positions, depending on your background," said Cristina Valdivia Aguilar, a spokesperson for California Volunteers. "You can find a location near your home."

Medical volunteers — including registered nurses, doctors, pharmacists, and dentists — may assist in vaccination efforts, whether prepping vaccines or injecting and observing patients. Nonmedical volunteers may assist with tasks like providing in-language support, greeting vaccine recipients, sanitizing surfaces, directing traffic, and registration.

While some locations are asking for eight-hour shifts, Aguilar said if you work four hours or more, you can receive a vaccine with approval from the clinic administrator—even if you're not eligible within the state's framework that's prioritizing health care workers, seniors and some essential workers such as teachers.

"If you volunteer for four hours or more you're classified within one of the tiers," she said. "You're classified as a community health worker from the California essential workforce list."

Many locations are asking for volunteers to be 18 years old or older, but it's dependent on the site, she said.

The program is new and on Monday morning opportunities remained limited but Aguilar said new shifts will be added.

"We were at a site in Los Angeles on Sunday and they need 200 volunteers a day," she said. "It's a really big site... the Kedren Community Health Center in South Los Angeles. It's a great way to feel like a part of the solution and like you're helping in a pandemic."

The state-sponsored volunteer campaign is also calling on residents to help educate family and friends about the vaccine by downloading and sharing materials and offering to schedule a vaccine appointment for a neighbor or or offer a ride.