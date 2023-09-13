California lawmakers move to ban irrigation of some decorative lawns

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

California businesses and institutions will have to stop irrigating decorative grassy areas with drinkable water under legislation approved by state lawmakers.

The bill now goes to Gov. Gavin Newsom for his signature. Newsom’s office declined to comment today, but he previously called for an irrigation ban that led to a similar emergency measure that’s in effect until next June.

Authored by Assemblymember Laura Friedman, a Democrat from Burbank, the legislation would ban use of potable water — water that is safe to drink — to irrigate ornamental lawns or grasses at businesses, institutions, industrial facilities and certain developments. The grass could only be irrigated with recycled water.

The aim of the legislation is to force businesses to tear out their lawns and replace them with landscapes that use much less water.

Residential yards would not be included in the ban, and neither would cemeteries, parks, golf courses and sports fields where people play, picnic and gather. Other plants like shrubs, flowers, trees, and landscapes irrigated with recycled water are also unaffected.

The ban would roll out in stages, starting in 2027 with government properties, and in 2028 for other institutional, commercial and industrial properties. Common areas of developments like homeowners associations, mobile home parks and some retirement communities would have until 2029.

The bill, AB 1572, passed the Senate 29 to 10 on Monday with no debate, and the final amendments cleared the Assembly 55 to 18 on Tuesday. The final 28 votes in both houses against the bill this week were nearly all Republicans, with only two Democrats rejecting it.

If the legislation is signed by Newsom, California would follow on the heels of Nevada, where lawmakers barred the use of Colorado River water for irrigating nonfunctional grass in Southern Nevada at certain commercial, multi-family, government and other properties.

Jointly sponsored by the Natural Resources Defense Council, Heal the Bay and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the bill enjoyed far more support than opposition — unusual for a bill dealing with the parched state’s most precious resource.

Opposition, Friedman said, “hasn’t been fierce.”

“I haven’t had anyone I know in Los Angeles call me with concerns. I haven’t had any property owners reach out,” she said. “They’re all like, ‘Yeah, fine, we’re already doing this — already starting to move in this direction.’”

Learn more about legislators mentioned in this story D Laura Friedman State Assembly, District 44 (Burbank) Expand for more about this legislator D Laura Friedman State Assembly, District 44 (Burbank) Time in office 2016—present Background Glendale City Councilmember Contact Email Legislator How she voted 2021-2022 Liberal Conservative District 44 Demographics Voter Registration Dem 51% GOP 19% No party 24% Campaign Contributions Asm. Laura Friedman has taken at least $859,000 from the Labor sector since she was elected to the legislature. That represents 24% of her total campaign contributions. Learn More

As of Sept. 1, the California Business Roundtable, California Landscape Contractors Association and the Community Associations Institute California Legislative Action Committee were listed as opposition.