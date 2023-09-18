California lawmakers say insurrection disqualifies Trump from 2024 ballot: letter

California lawmakers are trying to keep Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot due to his involvement in an “insurrection against the U.S.” highlighted by the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A letter penned by California Assemblyman Evan Low and supported by eight of his Democratic colleagues asks Attorney General Rob Bonta to disqualify the former president from participating in a March 5 primary in the nation’s most populous state, according to Politico, which obtained a copy of the letter.

“We all watched in horror Mr. Trump’s insurrection against the United States when he ordered a mob of his supporters to the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to intimidate Vice President Pence and the United States Congress,” the letter sent over the weekend said.

Low told constituents on social media a key line from the 14th Amendment makes his case.

“No person who has taken an oath of office and engaged in insurrection against the U.S. shall hold any public office,” he quoted.

Activists in New Hampshire, Minnesota and Colorado have similarly argued the 45th president’s actions should bar him from returning to the White House.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told Politico there’s “no legal basis” for keeping Trump’s name off ballots. The 77-year-old 2024 GOP front-runner has been indicted four times since leaving office and faces 91 criminal charges, but has not been convicted of inciting an insurrection.

Bonta’s office said it’s reviewing California lawmakers’ proposal.

President Biden won the state’s 55 electoral votes by receiving 63.5% of the popular vote to Trump’s 31.9% in 2020. Trump was also crushed in California in 2016 when Hillary Clinton got 62.3% of the popular vote to Trump’s 31.9%.

Trump, who continues to falsely claim the 2020 election was rigged, also blamed “serious voter fraud” for his landslide Golden State defeat in 2016.