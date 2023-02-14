You spend precious hours researching the best price for a hotel or internet service or a rental car online, finally make a choice and get through the checkout process, only to be hit with vague service fees and unexpected charges that eat up any discount you thought you’d found, not to mention your time.

Do you give in or start over?

Sadly, it’s a lose-lose we’ve come to accept.

This sort of pricing bait-and-switch is now so commonplace, the experience almost feels like an inevitability. The spotlight has been on Ticketmaster for its particularly egregious use of hidden fees, but it’s a pervasive practice that extends far beyond stadium seats with everyday impacts on people’s ability to plan, budget and get what they need (or want).

With that in mind, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and state senators Bill Dodd and Nancy Skinner introduced legislation, SB 478, Tuesday to crack down on hidden or “junk” fees, also known as drip pricing, by requiring businesses to reveal any mandatory fees upfront.

"We’re seeing this bait-and-switch adopted in many industries,” Bonta said during a Tuesday news conference. “There’s no reason for hidden fees other than to lure in potential customers with prices that are simply not true. The prices advertised should be the price you pay. Plain and simple.”

“These junk fees aren’t just annoying, they hurt market competition, raise prices for consumers and even for small businesses,” said Dodd, a Democrat representing the 3rd Senate District. “Those least able to afford these costly surprises are slammed the hardest.”

According to a 2019 survey by Consumer Reports, in the two prior years, at least 85% of Americans encountered unexpected or hidden charges for a service they’d used. Some of the most frequent perpetrators were telecommunications providers, entertainment and sporting events, utility companies and banks.

I can, unfortunately, attest to getting played by surprise fees with a vacation rental, airline tickets and food delivery fees in the last few weeks alone.

These sneaky charges bring in big bucks. Hidden cable fees stacked up to $28 billion in 2019, for example, while resort fees accounted for $2.93 billion.

In past few months, the issue has caught the eye of the White House, too. In October, President Joe Biden directed federal agencies to reduce and eliminate hidden charges in the industries they regulate.

Junk fees even made it this month’s presidential State of the Union speech.

“They add up to hundreds of dollars a month. They make it harder for you to pay the bills or afford that family trip. I know how unfair it feels when a company overcharges you and gets away with it. Not anymore,” Biden said in reference to the Administration’s efforts, including the newly proposed Junk Fee Prevention Act.

“Americans are tired of being played for suckers.”

Dodd called the recent federal action a “game changer.”

“Still, we know a dysfunctional congress will drag their feet whenever possible, and each federal agency can only get a piece of the problem. That’s why we’re joining the fight and helping lead the charge.”

Last week, California State Assembly member Marc Berman introduced AB 537 to rein in resort and other short-term lodging fees while Assembly member Laura Friedman brought AB 8 to the table in December to increase ticket sale transparency.

In the meantime, keep this statistic with you. According to the Consumer Reports survey, only three in 10 challenged a hidden fee that surprised them, but of those that did, roughly two-thirds got the charge refunded or reduced.

