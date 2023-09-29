California political leaders react to death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died Thursday at 90, is being remembered by colleagues.

In a statement, Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, said Feinstein leaves an “enduring” legacy:

“Dianne Feinstein leaves a profound and enduring legacy on so many big issues, from gun safety to reproductive choice, to human rights, to Lake Tahoe and the California Desert. Her contributions to California and the nation are unmatched, and I’m honored that I had a chance to serve and work with her.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement shared on social media called her “powerful” and trailblazing.“

Governor @GavinNewsom's statement on the passing of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein. pic.twitter.com/9EBazueURA — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) September 29, 2023

U.S. House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said she was “heartbroken” and saluted Feinstein's "indomitable, indefatigable leadership" in a statement on X.