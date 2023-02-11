California legislators seek tax relief for Kincade Fire survivors

North Bay legislators have introduced a bill to that would exempt survivors of the 2019 Kincade Fire from paying state income taxes on any settlements awards from Pacific Gas & Electric.

The 77,758-acre fire, which destroyed 174 homes and forced close to 190,000 people to evacuate, was ignited by a faulty PG&E transmission line. The utility reached a $125 million settlement with California and paid out $31 million to Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, Windsor, Cloverdale and Healdsburg for government damages.

Residents, however, are still waiting, though PG&E is facing up to $800 million in liabilities for personal damage claims.

In anticipation of a settlement to come, California Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire introduced SB 370 Thursday to head off tax liability concerns. State Sen. Bill Dodd and state Assembly members Jim Wood and Damon Connolly are co-authors on the legislation.

“The guts of this bill are simple, but incredibly important,” McGuire, D-Healdsburg, said in a news release. “Right now, existing law makes wildfire settlement payments subject to taxation here in California. This can’t stand and we’re going to fight to get survivors every penny possible so they can rebuild their homes and lives.”

“Wildfire victims have already suffered enough and do not need to be taxed on money meant to cover their damages and make them whole,” Dodd, D-Napa, said Friday.

The issue of taxation on wildfire reparation payments has been a major point of contention for the tens of thousands of survivors of the 2017 North Bay fires, 2018 Camp Fire and others sparked by PG&E. After waiting years for compensation from the Fire Victim Trust that was created out of the utility’s 2020 bankruptcy to pay out their losses, claimants are being forced to fork over significant portions of what they receive to taxes.

It’s added insult to injury to those who’ve long awaited the funds necessary to help them move on with their lives.

Last year, lawmakers in California eliminated any state taxes for Fire Victim Trust payouts. But, despite advocacy efforts led by fire survivors, Congress failed to pass legislation that would have lifted the federal tax burden.

Congressmen Doug LaMalfa and Mike Thompson reintroduced the federal tax relief bill, HR 176 (formerly HR 7305), in January, but its fate is still uncertain, leaving fire victims unsure of how to proceed mid-tax season.

In February, After The Fire USA, a nonprofit that helps communities navigate wildfires and the aftermath, led a delegation of fire survivors and local leaders to advocate for the federal legislation in Washington, D.C.

After the Fire USA CEO Jennifer Gray Thompson said that the state’s previous efforts to eliminate fire victim tax burdens sets any Kincade state tax relief law up for success.

“I have every confidence that the state will do the right thing,” she said, adding that the same approach should be taken federally.

“It’s such an obvious error in the tax code, and it should apply to all disaster claimants in the United States.”

“In Your Corner” is a column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.