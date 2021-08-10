California lottery winner killed in double murder-suicide in Oklahoma, reports say

A woman who won more than $2 million in the California Lottery last year has been murdered in Oklahoma along with her 1-year-old daughter, according to multiple reports.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the suspected murder of Tiffani Hill, 31, and her daughter, Leanne. Hill was found dead in her Calera, Oklahoma home along with her husband, 42-year-old John Donato, who reportedly turned the gun on himself after allegedly shooting Hill and her daughter, according to local news reports.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed that the agency is investigating the deaths. The FBI does not release names of victims or causes of death during ongoing investigations, the spokesperson said.

The FBI, rather than local police, is investigating the murders because they occurred on tribal land. Hill was a registered member of the Choctaw Nation, the spokesperson said.

According to local news site KXII, Hill won more than $2 million in the California Lottery in November 2020, a few months after which she married Donato and moved to Calera.

"Could that have sparked that argument? We'll never have any way of knowing. But I do know there were times it caused conflict between them," said attorney Theresa McGehee, who formerly represented Hill's family.

McGehee, who did not immediately respond to SFGATE's request for comment, told KXII the family believes domestic violence is to blame for the murders.