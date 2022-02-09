Subscribe

California mask rules are changing - but not disappearing. Here's when you'll need one

HANH TRUONG
SACRAMENTO BEE
February 9, 2022, 10:10AM
California's statewide mask mandate will expire for vaccinated people in some indoor settings on Feb. 16, according to the state's department of public health.

Since infection rates are dropping, after soaring at the end of December into January, the state is not extending the deadline again. It was previously set to end on Jan. 15, but the omicron surge pushed COVID-19 cases to record highs after the holidays.

But you won't want to ditch your masks just yet. There are still exceptions to the rule.

On Wednesday, Sonoma County joined with most other Bay Area counties to lift indoor mask rules for vaccinated groups in public spaces as of Feb. 16.

Do we still need to wear masks in indoor public areas?

By Feb. 16, only unvaccinated people are required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces and businesses, such as restaurants, theaters, retail stores and government offices.

People who are fully vaccinated are recommended to wear masks indoors when the risk of transmission is high.

Where are masks required, regardless of vaccination status?

Whether you are vaccinated or not, you must wear a face covering when you are in the following places:

Public transit and transportation hubs, such as trains, airplanes, rideshares, airports and bus terminals

Inside K-12 schools and childcare centers

Emergency shelters

Cooling and heating centers

Health care facilities

Correctional facilities and detention centers

Homeless shelters

Longterm care, adult and senior care facilities

Who is exempt from the mask requirements?

Children under 2 years old and people with mental and physical health conditions that prevents mask wearing are exempt from requirements.

Individuals who are hearing impaired or communicating with someone who is hearing impaired are also excused.

Depending on government regulators or workplace safety guidelines, people may be exempted from wearing a face mask if it creates a risk to their work.

