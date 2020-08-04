California may ban African hunting trophies. How Black Lives Matter has altered the debate

California lawmakers this week will debate Black inequality and injustice in an unlikely arena: Trophy hunting.

For years, animal rights groups across Western nations, in campaigns often led by white celebrities, have pushed for bans on trophy hunting of iconic African species such as lions, hippos, rhinos, zebras, and elephants.

California, home to many of those activists, is no exception. The state Legislature is moving forward with a bill, Senate Bill 1175, that would ban the possession of trophies taken from several African species. The bill faces a committee hearing on Tuesday and is supported by a long list of animal rights and environmental groups.

Tucked among the opposition letters from the usual cadre of hunting associations and taxidermists are pleas from some African nations and conservation organizations whose leaders are urging lawmakers to kill the bill.

They argue that wealthy trophy hunters provide a key source of money for anti-poaching efforts, wildlife habitat protection and funding for impoverished rural communities that might otherwise kill off entire populations of animals if not for the huge sums of money hunters pay to shoot a few of them a year.

They say the sentiment behind this bill, and similar efforts in Western countries, amount to whites making sweeping generalizations about the people living in 54 separate African countries. In effect, they're saying it's racist and insulting for wealthy white Westerners to imply that all Africans are too corrupt or incompetent to make hunting sustainable.

"Africa is not a country," Masego Madzwamuse, CEO of the Southern Africa Trust, said in a video interview Friday from her home in South Africa, echoing a now-common phrase asking people to understand the vibrant diversity of the continent.

"This is where it links to the issue of Black Lives Matter," Madzwamuse said.

Banning the possession of trophy animals is an easy sell in a predominantly liberal state like California. Every few months, social media erupts with vitriol over photos of wealthy whites, including the president's son, Donald Trump, Jr., smiling next to the carcasses of the African beasts they'd shot on a safari.

But Madzwamuse said trophy hunting's foes are forgetting that those photos are taken on land owned by Africans and managed by Africans, who "ought to be determining the future of Africa's wildlife."

"They've lived side by side with these resources for many years and have been able to conserve them," Madzwamuse said. "To take away economic opportunities from families that are struggling to feed themselves, that are struggling to take children through school, struggling to put food on the table on a day-to-day basis, is really to push people into a space of indignity."

Supporting a trophy-hunting ban

The bill's author, State Sen. Henry Stern, D-Calabasas, said he's aware of those criticisms, and he discussed them with a Zimbabwean wildlife official who testified against the bill in the Senate.

"I don't dispute the fact that these safaris bring some economic value to these countries," Stern said. "And I'm not so self-important that I think we know what's best for Zimbabwe. But there's nothing in this bill that inhibits anyone from going to Zimbabwe or any game preserve in Africa and going on one of these hunts."

Hunters would, however, face a fine of up to $40,000 if they possess their trophies in California.

Stern argues that there are better and more effective ways to monetize African animals to benefit local people that don't involve killing them, such as expanding ecotourism. He points to reports that show wildlife tourism can replace or surpass trophy hunting whose revenues often don't make their way back to conservation.

Many environmental groups strongly believe that trophy hunting is incompatible with their values, and they point to research that shows it can have a negative impact on wildlife.

SB 1175 also contains provisions that would ban the importation of foreign wildlife that could harbor diseases, though local, state and federal agricultural, customs and wildlife agencies already enforce a slew of regulations pertaining to live-animal imports.

Critics say the bill is a cynical attempt to link trophy hunting to concerns around so-called "wet markets" that sell live animals similar to the market in Wuhan, China, that was originally described as the source of the COVID-19 pandemic. (The Chinese government disputes that claim.) Environmental groups counter that the bill is an important step to ending the dangerous global trade in wildlife.

"The international wildlife trade not only poses a disease risk to people but is a threat to biodiversity," Brendan Cummings, conservation director of the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement. "Whether it's dead animals brought in as trophies or curios, or live animals imported as pets or food, our unsustainable appetite for wildlife is one of the main drivers of the extinction crisis."