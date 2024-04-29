These 6 California metro areas are among most polluted in U.S., American Lung Association says

Six California spots are among the top 10 most polluted metropolitan areas in the United States, according to the American Lung Association’s 2024 State of the Air report.

The American Lung Association’s State of the Air report for 2024 ranked U.S. cities and graded counties based on ozone and particle pollution during 2020, 2021 and 2022, according to its website.

Data on ozone and short-term particle pollution at locations across the country came from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality System, as did data on year-round particle pollution by county.

Here’s how the association ranked California’s cities:

What is the air quality in California metro areas?

Out of 228 metro areas, the Los Angeles-Long Beach area topped the list of spots with the most high ozone days. It had an annual average of about 175 high ozone days from 2020 to 2022.

With an annual average of 103 high ozone days, Visalia was the second-most polluted area nationwide. Visalia also ranked No. 2 in terms of the worst year-round particle pollution.

Bakersfield was the third most polluted metro in the United States, with 88 high ozone days per year on average.

Bakersfield ranked No. 1 among metro areas with the worst year-round particle pollution and short-term particle pollution, the report said.

The Fresno-Madera-Hanford area came in fourth place with an average of 52 high ozone days each year. The metro area came in third place in terms of the worst year-round particle pollution and second for the worst short-term particle pollution.

The Sacramento-Roseville metro ranked No. 7 on the list of the most polluted cities with 29 high ozone days on average per year.

Out of the 10 cities in the country with the worst pollution, the San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad metro ranked eighth with an annual average of 25 high ozone days.

