California moves to rescind dozens of emergency COVID-19 actions as reopening nears

SACRAMENTO — California has finalized plans for its full economic reopening Tuesday, beginning the process of unwinding more than a year of pandemic-related restrictions and emergency actions while continuing efforts to persuade the skeptical and reluctant to get vaccinated.

Starting Tuesday, the state will remove most remaining restrictions on businesses and significantly relax mask-wearing rules for those who are vaccinated — two significant efforts made possible by the steady retreat of COVID-19.

And officials said Friday that Gov. Gavin Newsom will also begin rescinding dozens of emergency actions he imposed by executive order in response to the pandemic, a process that will play out over several months.

The double whammy of reopening and rules relaxation would not be possible “had it not been for all of your hard work, your resilience, the remarkable effort that all of you have advanced over the course of the last year,” according to Newsom.

“I want to thank 40 million Californians strong for what you’ve endured, the stress and anxiety, the fear many people had,” he said during a briefing Friday. “It’s been a very challenging time for everybody, and I’m very encouraged that we are where we are.”

California is now on the brink of its most substantial return to normal since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus-related capacity restrictions and physical distancing requirements will be lifted at almost all businesses and other institutions starting Tuesday.

Gone will be the system of color-coded tiers that for months kept counties on pins and needles as they awaited word for how widely activities could resume. Businesses that have long operated at less-than-complete capacity will be able to throw open their doors.

And Californians who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will be able to shed their face masks in most nonwork situations.

But while the seesawing restrictions have dominated the headlines, Newsom’s executive actions have also had a sweeping impact on the lives of Californians, though in ways not always readily apparent.

Newsom has issued 58 executive orders since the beginning of March 2020, when he declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak.

They have allowed local governments to meet and hold hearings electronically, suspending the state law requiring those meetings to be physically open to the public, provided extensions for businesses filing state taxes and required school districts to keep paying teachers and staff even if campuses were closed and students were in remote learning.

He also prohibited water agencies from cutting off service to customers for not paying their bills, allowed marriages to be conducted by videoconference and provided liability protections to healthcare workers administering COVID-19 vaccinations.

Ann Patterson, Newsom’s legal affairs secretary, said the administration has been evaluating the provisions to determine which should continue and which can be ended.

Many of Newsom’s executive orders have multiple provisions affecting a variety of state agencies and services. Dozens of those already have expired or were superseded by legislative action. But most remain.

Most will be rescinded by Newsom on June 30, including a licensing waiver for California manufacturers producing critical goods needed for the pandemic response. Others, such as the waiver allowing government meetings to be held online, will remain in place until Sept. 30.

The official state of emergency Newsom declared on March 4 in response to the pandemic will remain in place. That declaration became the foundation for the almost five dozen executive orders Newsom issued over the intervening months.

States of emergency are frequently used as a response to wildfires or natural disasters and are one of the tools that ensure quick access to resources and cash, including disaster funds provided by the federal government, as well as longer term recovery efforts.

“Responding to and recovering from disasters is not a linear thing,” said Alex Pal, chief counsel for the governor’s Office of Emergency Services. “There are often ongoing longer-term impacts requiring the state of emergency to remain in place.”

Some of Newsom’s emergency actions will endure for an undetermined amount of time, including a provision that allows some pharmacy workers to administer vaccines.

While California’s reopening journey has been rocky to say the least — two previous attempts last spring and fall eventually had to be abandoned following corresponding surges in infections, hospitalizations and deaths — officials and many health experts are confident the state can avoid a similar fate this time around.