California officials see boon in Biden's climate plan

WASHINGTON — Even as California aspires to a more sustainable, climate-friendly economy, the environmental degradation Bahram Fazeli witnesses daily is an unwelcome reminder of how much the state is held back by a federal government pushing in the other direction.

The oil wells, refineries, metal-finishing businesses and hazardous waste facilities in Wilmington and Huntington Park, where the environmental activist works, leave residents of those primarily Latino communities acutely exposed to health risks. Fazeli has lost patience with the pace of change.

"There needs to be a transformative vision that essentially commits to significant investment in phasing out fossil fuels and creating good-paying jobs — what we call a just transition," said Fazeli, who works for a group called Communities for a Better Environment.

The feeling is shared widely in California, where out-of-control wildfires this fall have added to a sense of urgency about combating global warming.

That urgency gives the state a particularly large stake in the outcome of an election that poses a drastic contrast on climate issues — a White House steeped in climate denial and closely allied with fossil fuel companies versus a Democratic candidate who has embraced a $2 trillion climate plan that would rely heavily on California innovation and ambition as a template for fighting global warming across the country.

The Trump administration has spent billions of dollars in an almost entirely unsuccessful effort to prop up the nation's coal industry and has given priority to coal and oil production over renewable sources. The administration's policies have put the economic interests of regions heavily dependent on coal and oil production ahead of states like California.

Biden would largely reverse that. California's senior elected officials — all Democrats — believe Biden's election would unleash a flurry of initiatives in the state designed to reshape the energy and transportation sectors and shift money to low-income communities suffering the most from pollution caused by fossil fuels.

"It would be going from pushing a rock up a mountain to running downhill with the wind at your back," said Jody Freeman, who was President Barack Obama's adviser on climate change and now directs the environmental law program at Harvard.

Under a Biden administration, the unending environmental litigation between California and Washington — more than 100 lawsuits to date — would give way to an infusion of federal cash to bring new technologies to scale.

Devices that suck greenhouse gases from the air, gigantic batteries that can store huge amounts of energy generated by wind and solar, and fleets of heavy-duty electric trucks are among the many innovations already in beta testing.

The biggest and most immediate impact would likely be felt in the auto industry — transportation accounts for more greenhouse gas emissions than any other sector of the economy.

The ambitious blueprint California set for shifting Americans into cleaner-burning and zero-emission cars and trucks has been torn up by the Trump administration, which is trying to revoke the long-standing legal authority for California to chart its own course on auto emissions.

Biden has pledged to reinstate those plans and make them more aggressive, expanding beyond passenger vehicles and SUVs into the most polluting trucks.

"It would be a big deal," said Hannah Pitt, a senior analyst at the Rhodium Group, which tracks greenhouse gas emissions. "The fuel economy rollbacks are Trump's biggest rollback to date."

California has been trying to forge ahead with its own fuel-economy regulations in the face of White House hostility. If the federal government were to again apply the California standards nationally — as it did during the Obama era — that would set the nation on a path toward new cars and SUVs averaging 45 miles per gallon within six years, Pitts said.

"Think of us as guinea pigs," said UCLA environmental law professor Ann Carlson. "If we succeed in cutting emissions, then the rest of the country follows suit. If we don't, the pattern has been that it's been much, much slower and harder for others."

The state's electric-vehicle innovators would be in line for a significant boost under infrastructure spending plans pushed by Biden and leading Democrats in Congress. Some of the subsidies could come immediately, as Biden would likely end the freeze the Trump administration has imposed on $18 billion in loans Congress already authorized for advanced technology vehicle development.