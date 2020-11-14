State warned of virus surge as county seeks fewer limits

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase was waiting on word from the state that could allow her to lift some pandemic restrictions for businesses, even as California’s top health authorities raised alarms Friday over a surge in COVID-19 infections and cases requiring hospitalizations — dire signs of a deepening national crisis as winter sets in, officials said.

Mase made her formal pitch earlier this week to state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly to consider results from a wider set of coronavirus tests, including private laboratories in Sonoma County that have, until now, been uncounted. She reiterated Friday that the positivity rates at those labs tend to be much lower than at the county’s facilities, because the latter include people who have been identified by contact tracing and members of highly impacted populations.

“Just like every vote should count, every test should count,” Mase said.

She said state officials have informed her they will furnish a decision early next week, in time for California’s weekly recalibration of where counties fall on a multi-colored, tiered set of pandemic restrictions. To move up from purple, the most restrictive tier, to red, Sonoma County’s rate of new cases will have to drop from its current mark of 11.5 per 100,000 people to below 7 per 100,000.

The county would have to hit those metrics for two straight weeks to trigger a loosening of restrictions on local businesses. All retail stores and shopping centers can open indoors at 50% of capacity in the red tier. Restaurants, places of worship, movie theaters and museums may open at indoors at 25% of capacity, hotels and gyms at 10%.

Mase’s request for a waiver could speed that advancement, but it comes at an increasingly perilous time in the pandemic, with overburdened hospitals at full capacity in other states and at least nine California counties regressing into more restrictive tiers as new coronavirus cases spike.

Ghaly hammered home his warning in a video conference with reporters Friday.

“ ‘Surge’ doesn’t have a clear definition of what connotates a surge,” he said. “But certainly cases are on the rise here in California, and we are concerned. I tell my patients often, ‘When I’m worried, I’ll tell you so you can worry with me.’ And we’re there.”

Ghaly and Dr. Erica Pan, California’s acting health officer, illustrated the new, worrisome trend lines with a range of data. The statewide coronavirus positivity rate currently stands at 4.0%. On Oct. 29, it was at 3.0%. COVID-related hospitalizations have increased 34.6% over the past 14 days, and ICU stays have shot up 36.7% in the same time frame.

Those rocketing numbers have health authorities worried that California, which surpassed 1 million total coronavirus cases Thursday, is following other states into another deadly peak — and that this one could be even worse than the last one in July. During the week that jump-started that earlier wave of cases and deaths, June 15-21, the California case rate increased by 39.2%. It was worse from Nov. 1-7, when it accelerated by 47.1%, the fastest rise seen so far in the state during the pandemic.

Most concerning is the impact such a mass burst of infections might have on California’s hospitals. Ghaly noted that about 12% of confirmed coronavirus cases wind up resulting in hospitalizations two weeks later.

“When you look at a high number of cases day over day, and that’s sustained, that’s exactly what we worry about in terms of overwhelming our hospital system,” he said.

Mase insisted there is no disconnect between the vigilance called for by state authorities and her request for permission to drop some limits on economic and civic activity in Sonoma County.

“We’re really basing our decisions on our data, and what’s happening here in our county,” she said. “And that’s why I really emphasize that if we do meet the metrics for the red tier, we’ll need to do everything we can to stay in the red tier. … Of course, if we also start seeing increasing trends in cases or numbers, then we’ll have to respond appropriately to that.”

Mase has acknowledged that county infection rates are trending upward. But Kathryn Pack, health program manager of Sonoma County’s epidemiological team, said the county’s rates of infection, hospitalization and ICU assignment all remain stable. Mase added that the numbers look much improved in skilled nursing facilities and other shared-living spaces, the source of the majority of COVID-19 related deaths in the county. The overall toll remained at 149 people Friday.