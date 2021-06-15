California picks more vaccine lottery winners: Watch the results live

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is ushering in the reopening of the state's reopening Tuesday by selecting 10 more winners in the vaccine lottery.

Each winner will receive $1.5 million for a total of $15 million.

You can watch the "Vax for the Win" results live at 10:30 a.m. today on YouTube.

Winners will be contacted directly by phone, text or email. The state does not share the names publicly.

If the state can't make contact within 96 hours, the person may no longer be offered a prize and another person may be selected. So today may be a good day to unmute your phone.

Gov. Gavin Newsom launched the $116.5 million vaccine incentive program in May to motivate more people to get inoculated leading up to June 15, when the economy fully reopens.

The state has already awarded $50,000 to 30 people total during drawings on June 4 and June 11.

The state is giving away six dream vacations including hotels, food and entertainment for up to four with a drawing July 1.

Any California resident who has been vaccinated is automatically entered into the lottery. If you were were temporarily present in California when you received your vaccine, you are not eligible.

SFGATE Local Editor Andrew Chamings contributed to this story.