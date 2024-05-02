California politicians face rampant threats. Some want to use campaign cash for protection

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

Last spring, Assemblymember Isaac Bryan received a letter calling for him to be lynched because of a bill he introduced to change how ballot measures are presented to California voters.

It’s not the only time he’s been subjected to threats or harassment. Bryan said he and fellow Assemblymember Mia Bonta received hundreds of threats when they didn’t vote in a committee on a bill increasing penalties for child trafficking, until it added language that he said would protect victims.

“The one that I’ll probably forever remember is a suggestion that my fiancé and mother should be human trafficked so that I understand how serious this is — which, for a legislator who travels four days out the week and leaves my loved ones at home, you know — that was not taken lightly,” Bryan told CalMatters.

Currently, to use campaign funds, lawmakers have to file a police report. But threats happen “all the time,” Bryan said, and legislators just need “basic security…protection that you need to do this job.”

That’s why the Culver City Democrat supported a bill last year by Bonta that would have made it easier for local and state candidates and elected officials to use campaign funds for security.

The Legislature passed the bill, but Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed it, saying it lacked clear definitions of security expenses. “This bill could have unintended consequences and could lead to use of political donations for expenditures far beyond what any reasonable donor would expect,” he wrote in his veto message last October. “We must ensure political donations are utilized in a manner consistent with their intended purpose.”

But for Bonta, the issue remains worth addressing. She revised and reintroduced the bill, which passed the Assembly on a 72-0 vote last week and is before the Senate. Because Assembly Bill 2041 would amend the voter-approved 1974 Political Reform Act, it requires a two-thirds vote in both the Senate and Assembly to pass. If Newsom signs this version, it would take effect immediately, making it available to those currently campaigning for the November election.

Under current law, elected officials or candidates can get reimbursed for the costs of a home or office security system if they have received threats to their physical safety that are verified by law enforcement. But they can’t be reimbursed for more than $5,000 for their entire career — which the bill’s supporters say hasn’t been adjusted to reflect the current costs for home alarm systems or other security measures.

The new bill would eliminate the lifetime dollar limit, and allow money to be spent on protection for family members, if the threats are related to duties of a candidate or elected official.

Bonta, an Oakland Democrat, told CalMatters the feedback received from the governor’s office on last year’s bill was late in the legislative process. The new bill was amended to clarify what can be considered a security expense and tightened up disclosure requirements to ensure transparency. Specifically, it does not allow the funds to be used for firearms, and would require the politician to maintain detailed records.

The bill also removes language requiring verification of threats by law enforcement, instead allowing expenses on “reasonable costs.”

The city of Beverly Hills, while acknowledging that more needs to be done to protect elected officials, opposed last year’s bill unless there was a financial cap. The city expressed concern that the protection for immediate family members and staff could be abused “without better safeguards in place,” including a narrower definition on whom the campaign funds can be expended on for security.

Concerns for how campaign funds are used aren’t unfounded. Former U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter pled guilty in 2019 to misusing funds on resort stays, jewelry, video games and, perhaps most notoriously, $600 in airline fees for a pet rabbit. And last November, former Orange County Assemblymember Bill Brough was fined $100,000 for using campaign funds on family vacations, as well as on supplies he took home when he left office: a $1,300 custom cigar humidor, a custom bourbon cabinet and a portable ice maker, according to a Fair Political Practices Commission report.

Threats target lawmakers unevenly

Being able to use campaign funds could help fill gaps in the security provided by the Legislature.

For events, lawmakers must request security in advance and explain why it’s needed, and can request ongoing security from the state. But they can’t always anticipate when they’ll need security, especially when they’re out in their districts.