California prison guard accused of assaulting female inmates, possibly more than 22

After pleading no contest to a felony count in Sacramento earlier this year, a 30-year-old woman arrived at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla on March 9 to begin serving a state prison sentence for the first time.

As she was walking through the prison’s “A Yard,” she encountered a guard who asked her to pull down the N-95 mask she was wearing.

The guard was Officer Greg Rodriguez, court papers say, and he informed the inmate “that he loved her lips and eyes,” and that she was beautiful.

This conduct continued with the woman and other inmates who passed through the yard until May 15, when the woman’s name was called over prison loudspeakers, court papers say. She was told to report to a hearing room inside offices for the Board of Parole Hearings.

A guard walked her to the offices, past video cameras recording their movements, and delivered her to Rodriguez that day. He took her into the hearing room with no cameras, court papers say.

There, Rodriguez started kissing the woman, grabbed her breasts and backside as she repeatedly demanded he stop, then forced her to perform oral sex and raped her, according to one of two federal civil rights lawsuits filed in Fresno this month.

Prison officials say 22 women may be victims

The lawsuits describe a code of silence inside the Madera County prison that allegedly allowed Rodriguez to prey upon female inmates until an investigation began and he was placed on leave, then retired.

Prison officials now say there may be more than 22 victims, based on an investigation of Rodriguez that began in July.

Rodriguez did not respond to a voice mail or text message left on a cell phone listed for him in public records Tuesday.

But Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno confirmed to The Bee that her office received the results last week of prison officials’ investigation of Rodriguez and that prosecutors are reviewing it to determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

She confirmed that the allegations in the investigation involve more than two inmates, but declined to specify how many women may be involved.

“It’s pretty complicated,” Moreno said. “It’s going to take us a while to get it reviewed.”

‘Shatters the trust of the public’

After The Bee asked for a comment from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Tuesday, the agency issued a news release Wednesday morning confirming CDCR investigators had forwarded an investigation to Madera County prosecutors.

“The department resolutely condemns any staff member, especially a peace officer, who violates their oath and shatters the trust of the public,” CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber said in a statement. “We are continuing this investigation to ensure we are rooting out any employee who does not obey the law and to seek out other victims.”

Rocklin attorney Robert Chalfant, who filed the two lawsuits on behalf of the former inmates, named the women as “Jane Doe” and “Jane Roe” in the suits and said “they are terrified of retaliation and retribution.”

The lawsuits come as federal and state officials nationwide are grappling with allegations of such assaults.

The week after Chalfant filed the two lawsuits involving Chowchilla, a U.S. Senate report on federal prisons found employees had sexually abused women inmates in at least 19 of the 29 Bureau of Prisons facilities where women were imprisoned in the last decade.

“In at least four BOP facilities, multiple women endured ongoing sexual abuse for months or years,” the report said, adding that five employees at the federal prison in Dublin – including the warden and chaplain – were indicted in connection with charges of “repeated sexual abuse of at least eight female prisoners under their supervision.”

And in July, 28 female inmates at a jail in Indiana claimed in lawsuits that they were attacked by male inmates who gained access to their wing of the jail after buying a key from a guard, media reports say.

Two inmates suing were in prison for first time

In the Chowchilla lawsuits, both women were serving prison terms for the first time after pleading no contest to felony charges out of Sacramento Superior Court, with sentences of less than a year for each, Chalfant said.

Jane Doe was the 30-year-old inmate allegedly assaulted in May, two months after she first arrived at Chowchilla, the state’s largest female-only prison with nearly 2,200 inmates.

Her lawsuit says that Rodriguez threatened her during the May 15 attack, telling her he could fabricate a rules violation report that could lengthen her prison sentence and result in her ending up in solitary confinement.