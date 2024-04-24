Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

As California closes prisons and shifts its focus to rehabilitation, it is expanding programs that help formerly incarcerated people transition back into society.

The state’s Corrections Department is touting its male and female community re-entry programs as among its most successful tools in helping former inmates become self-sufficient after they get out of prison.

Data cited by the state shows that participation in both programs helped reduce repeat offenses — and could possibly save California some money.

The women themselves know they face an uncertain future, and while some worry their convictions will make it difficult for them to find jobs, a few recently told CalMatters they’re grateful for the program’s help.

Michaela Twyman, 28, has been incarcerated for about three years, is now in the Female Community Reentry Program, and hopes to get out next summer.

“Prison was not what I expected,” Twyman said. “There are so many opportunities in prison. They don’t want people to sit around and do nothing.”

Before she landed at the re-entry program, she was at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, where she took part in a labor apprenticeship program. Recently, Twyman completed a vocational training program at St. John’s Program for Real Change, the Sacramento halfway house where she is serving out the rest of her sentence. Shortly afterward, she and six other women from the facility went to a job fair, where they handed their resumes to prospective employers.

The decade-old voluntary re-entry program gives some state inmates the opportunity to serve out the rest of their sentence — anywhere from 60 days to two years — in places with fewer restrictions than prison. Once they complete certain requirements, they can get permission to go offsite for school, work or church. The program at St. John’s currently has 47 participants, including those attending community college and some who are working toward getting their GED diplomas. At least one has graduated from Sacramento State University.

The re-entry programs by the numbers

There are 12 re-entry centers of varied sizes around the state: six that have a total of about 600 male participants, and six with about 375 female participants. The program for men has three facilities in Los Angeles, and one each in Butte, Kern and San Diego counties. Besides Sacramento, the other women’s facilities are in Bakersfield, Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Fe Springs and Stockton.

For the 2023 to 2024 fiscal year, California spent almost $112 million on the male re-entry program, and almost $28 million on its female counterpart. For 2024 to 2025, the budget for the program for men is almost $81 million, while the budget for the women’s program will increase to almost $35 million.

The Corrections Department plans to add six more sites for men and has already identified three new locations: One will be in Stockton, while a facility in Fresno is set to open this summer and one in Sacramento is scheduled to open next year.

California’s prison population is now at about 95,000, and the state projects it will drop to about 93,000 incarcerated individuals this summer.

The most recent state data shows that California’s recidivism rate fell from 44.6% in fiscal year 2017 to 2018 to 41.9% in fiscal year 2018 to 2019. The state uses conviction rates within three years as its primary measure of recidivism, and arrests and return to prison as supplemental measures.

In 2021, a Stanford Public Policy study commissioned by the Corrections Department found that Male Community Reentry Program participants who were there for at least nine months saw their likelihood of re-arrest decrease by 13% and their likelihood of reconviction drop by 11%.

The researchers also figured out that two of the programs for men cost taxpayers less than the average annual cost of incarceration, which now stands at more than $132,000. In the Butte County facility, the average cost per inmate was $48,000 a year, while the average cost per inmate at the Los Angeles County Amity facility was $38,500 a year, according to the study. The researchers recommended that California expand the programs and conduct a more in-depth analysis of the costs and benefits, especially around recidivism.

First: Female Community Reentry Program participant Margaret Goodliffe talks with recruiters at a job fair in Sacramento on March 8, 2024. Last: A participant uses her cell phone to scan the QR code on a recruiter’s phone. Photos by Fred Greaves for CalMatters

A closet filled with clothes at St. John’s Program for Real Change, which houses the Female Community Reentry Program, in Sacramento on March 8, 2024. The program offers formerly incarcerated people clothes they can wear for job interviews or other activities as they transition out of prison. Photo by Fred Greaves for CalMatters

Mary Xjimenez, a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said the agency’s recent research efforts are focused on evaluating its various programs’ effectiveness on recidivism.