California Rep. Tom McClintock wears anti-Newsom mask to impeachment hearing

While voicing his argument against impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Republican California Rep. Tom McClintock quietly took aim at Gov. Gavin Newsom.

McClintock wore a mask emblazoned with the message, "This mask is as useless as our governor."

While McClintock may have been following pandemic rules by wearing his anti-Newsom mask on the U.S. House floor, the representative has been a critic of the governor's COVID-19 policies

Last month, he told the House the governor's restrictions reminded him of the "mass hysteria" of the Salem witch trials, the French Revolution and communist scares of the 1950s, the Sacramento Bee reported.

"All mass hysterias are driven by blind fear fanned by politicians and charlatans who see opportunity in them," he said.

"We have sadly learned that such fear can cause a free people to abandon their legacy of freedom and independence, their prosperity and their common sense. But only for a while."

This isn't the first time the representative has sported his custom-made anti-mask mask. He also wore it last month during a floor speech against increasing direct payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000.

Donald Trump became the only U.S. president to be impeached twice Wednesday. The House passed the impeachment resolution 232 to 197. McClintock was among those to vote against impeachment.

McClintock was also part of a group that urged Democrats to not move forward with the impeachment proceedings. McClintock and six of his colleagues sent a letter to President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 9 calling on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to discontinue efforts to impeach Trump a second time.