California repeatedly warned about fragile gas supply, spiking prices. But fixes never came

California officials have had repeated warnings over the last two decades that the state's unique blend of gasoline is susceptible to supply shortages and sharp price spikes.

But despite multiple reports and special committees, California has struggled to find solutions as it tries to rapidly reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

Motorists got a reminder of this in recent weeks as prices hit record levels in an increasingly fragile gasoline market, after almost half the state's refineries experienced recent or ongoing outages, pushing the supply of West Coast gasoline to its lowest level in a decade.

Yet state leaders remain far from a comprehensive fix.

"We've got to make longer-run plans and not just wait until the crisis is upon us," said Severin Borenstein, the director of UC Berkeley's Energy Institute at the Haas School of Business, who sat on statewide committees in 1999 and 2015 aimed at finding possible solutions for the state's volatile fuel market.

None were implemented, he said.

"There are actions we could take to try to smooth that" fluctuation in the gasoline market, Borenstein said, "but it requires some public policy."

State leaders and energy companies find themselves balancing California's aggressive green energy goals while providing affordable and reliable energy during this transitional time.

"Do I have the new infrastructure fast enough before I retire the old infrastructure, and what happens if you're in the middle?" said Amy Myers Jaffe, the managing director of Tufts University Climate Policy Lab and a former executive director for energy and sustainability at UC Davis.

"The way we're doing it now is you just let the fuel costs go up and then we leave poor people with no ability to get anywhere… . And then [California leaders] grandstand against the oil companies — that's not a solution."

Same issues … two decades later

Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision last week to switch early to the state's easier and cheaper winter blend of fuel has been credited for minor relief at the pump. But experts say that move alone does little to remedy a situation that keeps reaching crisis levels. The average price for a gallon of gasoline remains well above $6 in California, about 70% higher than the national average, according to the American Automobile Assn.

"The state has set aspirational goals for the energy transition, but it's not very well planned," said David Hackett, the chairman of energy group Stillwater Associates. The last few weeks of high gas prices could be "an early warning system" of California's fate if policymakers or businesses don't take action, he said.

In 2015, the state's Petroleum Market Advisory Committee — on which Hackett, Borenstein and Jaffe sat — was focused on three gasoline price spikes and how officials could "lessen California's exposure to these types of events," the final report said.

Though the committee's conclusions weren't concrete, the report "strongly urge[d] the state to establish an organizational structure and to commit resources" to studying the issues further. Many ideas mirrored recommendations that the California attorney general's Gas Pricing Task Force made almost two decades prior, such as establishing a gasoline stockpile, increasing transparency from oil refiners and easing some environmental requirements during times of increased market pressure.

Jaffe and other experts this week said a gasoline reserve, operated either by the state or by refineries themselves, could help reduce price spikes by stabilizing inventory. Many European countries, Japan and South Korea require refineries to keep certain inventory levels, something the Biden administration also recently proposed.

Other countries "don't wait for the trading community to find it profitable to hold inventory, they require refineries to hold a minimum level of inventory," Jaffe said. "For a decade, I've been saying we need to do that in the United States, and I certainly said that it needs to be a requirement for the state of California."

The attorney general's report on gas prices published in 2000 said a "state-owned gasoline reserve" was a possible option for "price spike mitigation." State leaders and experts then listed "the relative lack of competition" among refiners, supply constraints of California's "unique clean-burning gasoline," and higher state taxes as three of the main points driving up prices — the primary points analysts continue to cite today.

Andrew Lipow, president of consulting firm Lipow Oil Associates, agreed that a gas reserve such as the U.S. has for crude oil could help, but he said another way to reduce costs would be to relax some of California's strict regulations on fuel during emergency times, though that comes with environmental trade-offs.