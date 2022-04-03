California says $2.6-billion pact can protect delta amid drought, but critics disagree
It's a major source of California's water supply and a vital habitat for fish, migratory birds and other species.
But the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta watershed is also a fragile ecosystem in decline, with human demands for water taking a harsh toll on the environment.
With a third year of severe drought straining water resources and pushing endangered salmon and other fish closer to extinction, California officials have announced a controversial $2.6-billion deal with the federal government and major water suppliers that they say will bolster the ecosystem.
The new pact, called a memorandum of understanding, reflects a realization that with climate change, “the system is collapsing quicker than the laws and regulations that exist can manage or heal that system,” said Jared Blumenfeld, California's environmental protection secretary.
The proposed agreement lays out plans over the next eight years whereby agencies that supply cities and farms would give up water or secure additional supplies to help threatened species, while state, federal and local agencies would fund projects to improve habitat in the watershed.
State officials called the deal an important milestone in their efforts to balance the delta's ecological needs with the water needs of Californians, and a key step toward larger “voluntary agreements” that can help ensure substantial flows for the health of the estuary.
Gov. Gavin Newsom declared the plan a historic rejection of “old binaries” in favor of new solutions, while Blumenfeld said it would “move us away from 'water wars' of yesteryear.”
Those claims drew strong criticism, however.
Immediately after the plan's announcement on Tuesday, environmental advocates and salmon conservationists condemned it as a set of backroom deals negotiated out of the public eye that wouldn't provide nearly enough water for threatened fish or the overall health of the watershed.
“Nothing has been achieved through backroom negotiations with water districts,” said Jon Rosenfield, senior scientist with the group San Francisco Baykeeper. “The state's latest scheme promises only a tiny fraction of the relief our rivers, fisheries and delta communities need, according to a wealth of research — and it leaves all the hard questions unanswered.”
The San Francisco Bay Delta is the largest estuary on the West Coast. Formed by the convergence of California's two largest rivers, the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta lies at the heart of the state's water system.
Two huge government-run pumping plants draw water from the delta's southern edge and send it flowing through the canals of the State Water Project and the Central Valley Project, supplying vast farmlands and cities to the south.
The delta's ecosystem has been ailing for decades, and the export of large quantities of freshwater has been a major reason. Climate change has added to the stresses on the ecosystem by intensifying droughts.
Fish have suffered. The delta smelt is now on the brink of extinction. And endangered winter-run Chinook salmon have struggled to reproduce in the Sacramento River when the water flowing from Shasta Dam has warmed up so much that many eggs fail to hatch.
State officials said the agreement aims to meet water-quality objectives in the Delta through additional flows for the environment, projects that restore and improve thousands of acres of aquatic habitat, and funding to purchase water and carry out habitat projects. They said these projects would include creating more spawning habitat for salmon and smelt, restoring floodplains and side channels, and removing barriers that hinder fish, among other things.
Wade Crowfoot, California's natural resources secretary, said the steps toward voluntary agreements among water agencies “hold promise to improve environmental conditions more quickly and holistically than regulatory requirements.”
But the plan still needs to be endorsed by the State Water Resources Control Board, which is required to update its water-quality plan for the delta. Heavy criticism of the announcement also suggests Newsom and his administration will face opposition as they continue pushing for voluntary water deals.
The agreement's signatories included more than a dozen water agencies, among them the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California and Westlands Water District, some of the nation's largest water suppliers. Water agencies have agreed to provide varying flows, depending on whether conditions are wet, above average, below average, dry or critically dry.
Amounts of water contributed annually by the signatories could range between 150,000 acre-feet to 825,000 acre-feet. The largest amount of water, if spread out across the city of Los Angeles, would cover the area more than 2 feet deep.
