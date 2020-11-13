California sea lion discovered at Corte Madera car dealership

A California sea lion recently was discovered at a car dealership parking lot in Corte Madera.

Aptly named Mini, the adult sea lion was first spotted at the Mini Cooper lot on Monday, Nov. 2 , according to NBC Bay Area.

It wasn’t clear how she got there, but experts at The Marine Mammal Center believe Mini was on the hunt for a meal when she left the Corte Madera Marsh State Marine Park, crossed San Clemente Drive and arrived at the dealership.

Responders from The Marine Mammal Center rescued Mini, taking her to a marine mammal hospital in Sausalito, NBC Bay Area reported. She is in good condition, other than some pain from joint arthritis in her flipper.

"Mini has made great early progress during her rehabilitation and we're encouraged by her energetic demeanor and active eating skills," said Dr. Cara Field, the medical director of The Marine Mammal Center, in a news release. "Once this animal's rear flipper heals and bloodwork shows no signs of ill health, our team will return this sea lion back to her ocean home."