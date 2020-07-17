California sets remote bar exam for October, lowers passing score

SAN FRANCISCO - The California Supreme Court decided Thursday to permanently lower the passing score for the bar exam and allow aspiring lawyers to take it remotely in October because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state's highest court also directed the State Bar to expedite creation of a provisional licensing program, allowing 2020 law graduates to practice law under supervision until they can take and pass a the bar, expiring no later than June 1, 2022.

"The changing circumstances surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in California, and throughout the country, have had an unprecedented impact on professional licensure testing for graduates seeking admission to many professions," the court wrote to the State Bar. "Many law school graduates are being substantially affected by the resulting disruption.

"The court has sought the safest, most humane and practical options for licensing law graduates by encouraging and working with the State Bar to pursue the option of administering the California Bar Examination online as a remote test, to avoid the need for, and dangers posed by, mass in-person testing," the court wrote.

California is one of 16 states to move their bar exam online.