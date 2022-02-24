Subscribe

California shivers in widespread freezing temperatures

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 24, 2022, 11:40AM

LOS ANGELES— A deep chill gripped much of California early Thursday in the aftermath of a very cold storm system that brought a new layer of snow to the mountains.

Hard freeze warnings were in effect for the Sacramento Valley, the northern San Joaquin Valley, the North Coast and interior valleys of the Central Coast and Southern California.

Many other areas, including the north and east San Francisco Bay Area, were under freeze warnings and frost advisories.

The Los Angeles County health officer issued cold weather alerts for areas including the Santa Clarita Valley and the cities of Lancaster and Pomona.

Dr. Muntu Davis also warned people to not use stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Downtown Los Angeles fell to 38 degrees (3.3 Celsius) before dawn.

