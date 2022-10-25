A trip to one of California's 18 Sno-Parks just got a lot more expensive.

On Friday, California State Parks announced prices for both daily and season permits for the snow and ski spots are going up effective Nov. 1. Daily permits are going from $5 to $15, and season permits are increasing from $25 to $40. The department's Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division said in a statement that this is the first price increase since 2000.

The statement said the higher fees "will help offset the cost increase of operating 18 SNO-Parks along the Sierra Nevada due to the need for additional maintenance, staffing, and safety needs, as well as addressing site damage due to increased visitation and recent wildfires." California State Parks also noted its Sno-Parks often see "full parking lots, congested roadways, and long wait times for open parking spaces."

Sno-Parks are California's most popular affordable alternative to pricey ski resorts; this year, a season pass to Heavenly in Tahoe will set you back $669. Keep in mind, though, that Sno-Parks are not carefully groomed trails, so downhill skiing isn't an option. Winter adventurers can enjoy sledding, cross-country skiing and snowball fights, however.

You can find Sno-Parks in North and South Lake Tahoe, along the Highway 88 and Highway 4 corridors, the Sonora Pass and in Central California northeast of Fresno. A full map of locations can be found from California State Parks, and starting Monday you can buy Sno-Park permits.