California state Capitol evacuated due to ‘credible threat’; Senate session moved

The California state Capitol building in downtown Sacramento was evacuated for several minutes Thursday morning due to a reported “credible threat.”

By 10:30 a.m., however, movement around the Capitol, including a school group touring the building, carried on as normal.

The California Highway Patrol notified the state Senate “of a threat they consider to be credible involving the Capitol,” according to a letter from Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras to lawmakers and their staff.

Security officers were there and “in higher numbers” in the Capitol area and have been alerted of the situation, Contreras said in the letter. The Senate floor session was delayed for several minutes and moved to a nearby legislative office building where their check-in session took place for several minutes before adjourning.

All Senate staff who had not yet reported to work at the Capitol were asked to remain home and work remotely. Those who were already in their offices were asked to remain in place until further information was available, according to Contreras.

“Legislators are inside and safe,” Sen. Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, said in a social media post. “There is not an active shooter. There was a credible threat and precautions are being taken.”

Representatives with the CHP’s Capitol Protection Service and its statewide office declined to comment, referring The Bee to a media spokesperson. Emails sent to the CHP by The Sacramento Bee and other media outlets, including KCRA, received no immediate response.

John Casey, a spokesman for Speaker Anthony Rendon, said a Thursday night shooting at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Roseville. was the basis for the evacuation.

Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo, D-Los Angeles, said she was entering the Capitol on Thursday morning to head to the 9 a.m. Assembly floor session and was ushered out of the building. Carrillo said she was also told there was a shooting connected to a threat at the Capitol.

That shooting took place shortly before 9 a.m. when Roseville officers received a call for a reported shooting at Eureka Road and Douglas Boulevard. No one was injured in the incident.

In an update on the situation Thursday, Contreras said staff not directly supporting the Senate floor session or a budget committee hearing in the nearby legislative office building can leave and work remotely from home for the rest of the day.

“There is increased security along paths traveled between the buildings and parking structures,” she wrote in the update to lawmakers and their staff. Contreras advised them to remain “situationally aware” and report any suspicious activity.

The state Assembly canceled its legislative session Thursday. In an email to assemblymembers and staff, Chief Administrative Officer Lia Lopez said workers had the option to work remotely today.