California stimulus checks to be issued by the end of the month

The second round of Golden State Stimulus payments will be issued by at least the end of the month, a representative from the California Tax Franchise Board said Tuesday.

Like the first payments, the second round of payments will be issued in two-week increments, the spokesperson said.

Payments will be sent by either direct deposit or paper check, the Franchise Tax Board said.

Wondering how much you'll receive? The Tax Board has a handy tool on its website that helps you determine the amount.

Generally, if you qualified for the first Golden State Stimulus payment, and claimed a credit of one or more dependents, you'll receive $500. If you did not qualify for that stimulus payment and did not claim a credit of one or more dependents, you'll receive $600. If you did not qualify for that stimulus and claimed one or more dependents, you could receive $1,100. Lastly, if you qualified for the stimulus and did not claim a credit for one or more dependents, you do not qualify for the second stimulus payment.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill July 12 that includes $12 billion in relief for families "hit hardest by the pandemic."

"The state is taking on the inequities laid bare by the pandemic, expanding our support for Californians facing the greatest hardship," Newsom said at the time.

The funds were drawn from federal recovery funds and California's budget surplus. Newsom said about two-thirds of residents will be eligible for the $600 payments. Those with children will receive an additional $500.