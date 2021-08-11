California summer camp from the 1950s destroyed in Dixie fire

A California bible camp for children established in the 1950s was burned down by the Dixie fire, now the single largest wildfire in state history.

Sierra Bible Camp was located in Canyondam on the south shore of Lake Almanor, and summer activities were in full swing when the Dixie fire broke out in July. Campers and staff were notified by the U.S. Forest Service that the fire was approaching and the camp was safely evacuated.

By Thursday, Sierra Bible Camp was gone. The tiny community of Canyondam, along with the nearby town of Greenville, were also leveled as the blaze raged through.

"It's very sad news," camp board of directors president Clint Evans told KRCR. "That camp has been a service to the community of Greenville, Westwood, and Chester very intimately for the last 70 years. A lot of the camps buy their supplies through the Evergreen Market and those great people down there."

The Sierra Bible Camp was built in 1954 and has served generations of locals. The camp is sponsored by two local Churches of Christ and facilitates summer activities for churches around the region. According to its website, the cost for individual campers ranges from $180 and $220 per week.

"What makes Sierra Bible Camp unique is that all attendees can enjoy a week free from the hustle and bustle of city life as well as the pressures of social media," the site reads. "Youth campers are given the chance to fill their days with delightful activities, such as swimming and hiking, where everyone can simply admire nature and all of God's marvelous works."

Evans told KRCR they hope to rebuild the camp in the same spot.

The Dixie Fire, still burning 250 acres northeast of San Francisco, is the second-largest wildfire on Cal Fire's list of biggest blazes in California history. Only the August Complex that tore through an astonishing 1,032,648 acres last August, making it first, is bigger.

The cause of the Dixie Fire is under investigation, although PG&E has already said it may have been started by a tree falling onto a power line. A federal judge is giving PG&E until August 16 to issue a full report.

SFGATE news editor Amy Graff contributed to this report.