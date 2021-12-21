Subscribe

California to help homeowners catch up on mortgage payments

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 21, 2021, 2:34PM

SACRAMENTO — California will help up to 40,000 homeowners catch up on their mortgage payments.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday the federal government approved his mortgage relief plan. California will use about $1 billion in federal money to help people who fell behind on their mortgage payments during the pandemic.

The program will pay past due housing payments in full, up to a maximum of $80,000 per household. The money would go directly to the banks or mortgage servicers.

Only people who own and occupy one property and make at or below 100% of their area median income will be eligible. The program covers single-family homes, condos and manufactured homes. Owners also must attest they have faced a pandemic-related financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020.

California also has a program to pay people's past due rent. So far, the state has paid $1.6 billion to more than 137,000 households.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette