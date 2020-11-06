California to see rain, snow after months of dry heat, fires

SAN FRANCISCO — The first of back-to-back cold fronts headed into California on Friday, bringing the prospect of an abrupt change to rain, snow and cool temperatures after months of hot, dry weather and wildfires.

The National Weather Service for the Bay Area tweeted that temperatures would struggle to warm with maximum forecasts in the low 60s and high 50s.

“If you haven’t headed out the door for work yet (or even if you are working from home), be sure to grab your light jacket, coat, hoodie or sweatshirt,” NWS said in a tweet. “Fall has arrived!”

In Southern California, temperatures were on track to drop 15 to 25 degrees a day after many locations were in the 90s to 100 (32.2 to 37.7 Celsius), the NWS said.

“Big changes are already underway,” the Los Angeles-area weather office tweeted.

In a reminder of California's long siege of withering conditions, another wildfire roared to life before dawn Friday above foothill suburbs east of Los Angeles. Firefighters and helicopters stopped its movement after about 65 acres (26.30 hectares) burned.

The cold fronts were expected to bring conditions ranging from light rain or showers to heavy snow in parts of the Sierra Nevada. Chains were also expected to be required in some Southern California mountains.