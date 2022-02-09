California to see unseasonably warm weather for rest of week

LOS ANGELES — Winter will look a lot like summer up and down California for the rest of the week as a heat wave stoked by bursts of Santa Ana winds builds in the south and unseasonable warmth sets in elsewhere, forecasters said Wednesday.

With temperatures predicted to be far above normal in much of Southern California, the National Weather Service upgraded a heat watch to a heat advisory lasting from late Wednesday morning through Sunday.

⚠️ HEAT ADVISORY⚠️ now in effect from Wed morning through Sun afternoon. Highs will reach 85-90 degrees each day: 15-20 degrees above normal! This can lead to wintertime heat stress, especially those who are not used to this kind of heat. Take extra precautions this week.

The heat watch and advisory were the first to be issued by the Los Angeles region weather office in the month of February, according to records dating to 2006.

A high of 87 was predicted for downtown LA on Wednesday, shy of the date's record of 89 set in 2016. The normal high is 68.

Downtown LA's highest February temperature was 95 on Feb. 20, 1995.

After a December drenching, California has been largely warm and dry as a result of a ridge of high pressure over the eastern Pacific Ocean and the West Coast. The pattern causes offshore flow of air, including periods of gusty winds.

Temperature records could also fall elsewhere, including the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley.

A high of 79 was predicted for Santa Rosa on Wednesday and Thursday. That number breaks a record last set on Feb. 10, 1988, when it reached 78 degrees, the weather service said.